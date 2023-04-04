L'Oreal to buy luxury cosmetics brand Aesop in $2.5 billion deal

By Vinícius Andrade

French skincare giant L’Oréal SA has agreed to acquire luxury cosmetics brand Aesop, which was founded in Melbourne before developing a cult global following, for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

The transaction caps months of negotiations as other companies, including private equity firm Permira and Chinese investment firm Primavera Capital also showed interest in the Australian brand, owned by Brazil’s Natura & Co., people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg last month.

At L’Oreal, Aesop joins a cast of luxury brands such as Lancome and Yves Saint Laurent as the French company bets on a continued drift toward high-end cosmetics.

“The deal marks a shift in L’Oreal’s M&A strategy, having typically targeted brands at an earlier stage in their development to harvest significant revenue synergies,” Molly Wylenzek, an analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients. “Aesop’s development is already well underway.”

L’Oreal bought Skinbetter Science, a US maker of skincare creams distributed via doctors, in recent months to boost another high-end segment it calls “active cosmetics,” with brands like as La Roche-Posay and SkinCeuticals.