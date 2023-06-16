Amazon-Uber extend strategic tie-up, 5% cashback on rides for Prime members

“Our customers, especially Prime members, are constantly seeking a one-stop digital solution with value-driven propositions for their everyday payment needs. Our associations with key brands like Uber help us make this easier,” said Anuradha Aggarwal, director, user growth and CMO, Amazon Pay India. “With commuting via cabs and autos being an integral part of everyone’s lives, this offer is another way to deepen this engagement ”.

Ride-hailing company Uber and e-commerce firm Amazon have announced the second phase of their association to provide Amazon Prime members with additional benefits on all modes of transport on Uber. Effective May 2023, Prime members can continue to get 5 per cent cashback on unlimited rides when using Amazon Pay as their payment mode. Of the 5 per cent, they will get 4 per cent as Uber credit and 1 per cent as Amazon Pay cashback, which can be used to save more on future rides with Uber and fulfill shopping needs on Amazon.in.