Amazon-Uber extend strategic tie-up, 5% cashback on rides for Prime members

Ride-hailing company Uber and e-commerce firm Amazon have announced the second phase of their association to provide Amazon Prime members with additional benefits on all modes of transport on Uber. Effective May 2023, Prime members can continue to get 5 per cent cashback on unlimited rides when using Amazon Pay as their payment mode. Of the 5 per cent, they will get 4 per cent as Uber credit and 1 per cent as Amazon Pay cashback, which can be used to save more on future rides with Uber and fulfill shopping needs on Amazon.in.
“Our customers, especially Prime members, are constantly seeking a one-stop digital solution with value-driven propositions for their everyday payment needs. Our associations with key brands like Uber help us make this easier,” said Anuradha Aggarwal, director, user growth and CMO, Amazon Pay India. “With commuting via cabs and autos being an integral part of everyone’s lives, this offer is another way to deepen this engagement ”.
The association aims to provide a seamless travel experience to Prime members while giving them the freedom to go cashless. Prime members can avail this benefit by linking their Amazon Pay wallet to Uber. In 2022, Uber and Amazon collaborated to provide access to UberPremier at the price of UberGo, with up to 3 upgrades per month to Prime members, along with 20 per cent discount or up to Rs 60 valid for up to 3 trips per month, on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity.
“Through this, we aim to not only elevate the daily commute of Prime members but also help them save more by paying digitally," said Nitish Bhushan, director, central operations, Uber India and South Asia. “Our continued collaboration with Amazon highlights our shared commitment to delivering value and innovation to our customers.”