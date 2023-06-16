Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea cuts ties with 25,000 retail partners to reduce costs

Vodafone Idea cuts ties with 25,000 retail partners to reduce costs

As competition in the telecom market rises due to competitive packages by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vi is taking drastic cost-cutting measures

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vodafone Idea cuts ties with 25,000 retail partners to reduce costs

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea, which has been facing financial constraints, has made a move to reduce costs by cutting ties with approximately 25,000 retail partners across India. Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, decided to stop paying commissions to these partners in a bid to save money, according to media reports on Friday, June 16.
This announcement comes during a time when Vi has been dealing with ongoing struggles to retain its subscriber base, who have been switching to competitors like Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel.

According to a report by the Economic Times, Vi has a network of 400,000 to 500,000 retail touchpoints across the country. Most of these are multi-brand retailers offering services for many telecom companies. The report also states that many of these retailers were not contributing significantly to Vi's customer acquisition costs, therefore they will now be removed from the partnership.
In the March quarter, Vi reported that its consolidated loss had narrowed down to Rs 6,418.9 crore, while the revenue from its operations had increased by nearly three per cent to Rs 10,531.9 crore. It is worth noting that this marked the first annual growth in revenue from operations for Vi since the merger. The company attributed this growth to tariff hikes, improvements in the subscriber mix, and the addition of 4G subscribers according to a report by Mint.

However, as Business Standard earlier reported, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data showed that Vodafone Idea lost 1.21 million wireless users in March, resulting in a decrease in the mobile subscriber base from 237.9 million to 236.7 million. In an effort to revive its business, Vi had reportedly considered an equity infusion of Rs 14,000 crore.
This plan involved contributions from the company's existing promoters, such as the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc, who are expected to invest Rs 2,000 crore as fresh equity. The promoters have already invested Rs 5,000 crore since the government's telecom revival package in September 2021.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run telco BSNL

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Vodafone Idea zooms 10% amid report of Rs 14,000-crore fund raise plan

Magicpin clocks 50% monthly growth on ONDC with over 30,000 daily orders

Ramkrishna Forgings-Titagarh Rail consortium bags Rs 12,227 cr order

M&M launches XUV700 in Australia at AUD 36,990; no diesel variant on offer

TCS, Transamerica end $2 billion contract due to macro environment

Singapore Airlines denies media report on raising stake in Air India

Topics :BS Web ReportsVodafone IdeaVodafone India

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story