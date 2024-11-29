Amazon workers in India join protest for better wages, working conditions

Amazon staff in India have joined strike action calling for better wages and working conditions as the company prepares for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, according to a report by AP. The report said that about 200 warehouse workers and delivery drivers rallied in New Delhi under a ‘Make Amazon Pay’ banner. Some donned masks of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and joined hands against the Seattle-based company’s practices.

One of the warehouse workers complained that his basic salary is Rs 10,000, which should be at least Rs 25,000 per month. He said that the environment at the company is one where workers are under constant pressure.

Nitesh Das, a union leader, said the workers took to the streets because they wanted the government to take up their cause.

An Amazon spokesperson on Friday alleged that this group is intentionally misleading the public and continues to promote a false narrative.

“There is no impact on our operations from these activities. Our teams across India continue to do what they do every day—deliver for our customers. The fact is that we provide fair and competitive wages and regularly review our wage structure against industry benchmarks, ensuring adherence to all applicable wage laws across the states where we operate,” said the spokesperson. “Our comprehensive wage package aims to incentivise and reward our associates through a combination of fixed pay, monthly attendance bonuses, and additional incentives, enabling them to enhance their earning potential. In addition, all associates working at our buildings are entitled to Provident Fund and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) benefits, in accordance with applicable laws. All associates have medical, personal accident, and term insurance, over and above the minimum statutory requirement of ESIC,” the spokesperson said.

