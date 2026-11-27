Devender Agrawal, vice-president of the Federation of All India Distributors Association, alleged that Amazon was using predatory pricing and deep discounts, affecting traditional distribution networks.
Gig workers raised concerns over arbitrary blocking of accounts and penalties imposed through platform algorithms. Vandana Narang, spokesperson for the Gig Workers Association, called for an end to such practices.
Protests were held in 25 cities on Friday, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bhopal, and Agra. In Patna, gig and dark-store workers demanded the constitution of a Gig Workers Welfare Board. In Jaipur, warehouse and delivery workers protested under the banner of the All Rajasthan Warehouse Workers Union, according to a release by AIWU.