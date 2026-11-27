Amazon warehouse workers, gig workers, and trade union members protested across 25 cities in India on Friday, raising concerns over low wages, precarious employment contracts, workplace safety, and lack of social security. The protests, organised under the banner of the Amazon India Workers Union (AIWU), were part of the global Make Amazon Pay campaign.

In Delhi, more than 200 Amazon warehouse workers gathered, raising concerns over low wages and the use of short-term contracts, particularly for those employed through third-party agencies, which they said deprived them of benefits such as gratuity.

The organisers said memorandums addressed to the respective chief ministers were submitted in all 25 cities, placing the workers' demands before the respective state governments.

"Current wages are poverty wages and management manipulates short-term contracts to ensure workers do not qualify for gratuity or other benefits, especially those hired through third-party agencies," said Pawan Sisodiya, general secretary of AIWU. The union raised concerns over the employment arrangements used for warehouse workers and the resulting gaps in social protection.

The protests were part of the global Make Amazon Pay campaign, co-convened by UNI Global Union and Progressive International. Demonstrations and strikes were organised in more than 20 countries, including Germany and the United States, AIWU said. The campaign, in its seventh year, has called on Amazon to recognise workers' right to organise and negotiate with trade unions.

Workers at the Delhi assembly also raised concerns over occupational safety at warehouses, alongside low wages and insecure employment. They called for better working conditions and adequate social protection for warehouse employees.

Dharmendra Kumar, president of AIWU, said that data sovereignty was under attack by Amazon. “Community control over data is very important for democracy and sovereignty. Regulating Amazon and having a fair data policy is in the interest of the nation, people and planet,” he said.