Mukesh Ambani on Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam

Speaking at summit, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said his conglomerate, through its Rs 50,000 crore investment, aims to accelerate Assam's growth and transform it into a technological powerhouse.

"At the 2018 investment summit, I announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. Since then, the investments have crossed Rs 12,000 crore. This amount will quadruple and we will invest Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years," he said.

Ambani noted that the state has moved from the "periphery to the centre of India's development map." He praised the government's 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First' initiative, emphasising that Assam has the potential to develop so rapidly that Southeast and East Asia will begin looking westward toward the state as a land of growth opportunities.

The Reliance Industries Chairman predicted that Assam's youth would play a crucial role in the future of artificial intelligence. "Because of the popularity of Assam tea, until now, Assam has been known as the tea paradise," he said. "In the coming years and decades, I am sure Assam will be known to the world also as a technological paradise. Assam’s tech-savvy youth will give a new meaning to AI - where AI will not only stand for Artificial Intelligence but also Assam Intelligence."

Adani on Rs 50,000 crore Assam investment

Addressing the summit, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani emphasised that his conglomerate's investments would span across multiple sectors, including airports, aero-cities, city gas distribution, transmissions, cement, and road projects.

"It is with great pride that I announce today the Adani Group's commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam," he said.

Reflecting on the role of investor summits in shaping India's economic landscape, Adani noted that over the past two decades, such events have become catalysts for transformative change, attracting billions of dollars in investments and reinforcing India's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 1.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. This investment, expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, will focus on multiple sectors, including a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification initiative. Discussions for further investments in the state are ongoing.

Drawing a parallel between Assam's investor summit and Gujarat’s economic transformation, Adani recalled how such initiatives trace their roots back to 2003 with the Resurgent Gujarat event, which evolved into the iconic Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. "What started as a spark has now ignited a national movement inspiring every state to add up the power of investment-driven economic transformations," he remarked.

PM Modi inaugurates Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the summit was expected to attract investment proposals exceeding Rs 120 trillion, with several key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to be signed over the two-day event.