Infosys delays trainee assessment amid fresher layoffs at Mysuru campus

Infosys has postponed the assessment of its trainee engineers indefinitely, weeks after the company laid off about 350 trainees from its Mysuru campus.

India's second-largest IT services company had onboarded about 1,000 engineering graduates in October. Trainees get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they are asked to leave.

In a mail, seen by Business Standard, Infosys said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment, which was to take place on Monday, is now being rescheduled. "We will soon convey the revised dates," the mail said. Infosys declined to comment when approached by Business Standard.