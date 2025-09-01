Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

By P R Sanjai

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s family has called off a weekend theatrical extravaganza scheduled for mid-September in New York, citing “unforeseen circumstances,” as the US sharpened its attacks on India over Russian oil purchases.

“It is with deep regret that we share the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on Sept. 12, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre said in a statement on its website. “This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing NMACC to New York at a later date.”

ALSO READ: South Korea exports stay solid on chip demand despite Trump tariffs Nita Ambani, whose husband is Asia’s richest person, was scheduled to host the “India Weekend” at the Lincoln Center from Sept. 12-14. Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna and designer Manish Malhotra’s show were among key attractions at the theatrical event, organised by the NMACC, which is helmed by the matriarch. The event is the latest casualty of US President Donald Trump’s increasing onslaught on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s most valuable company and the operator of the world’s largest refining complex, has been caught in the crosshairs of the US and India discord.

Trump and his aides’ have attacked the South Asian nation for buying cheap Russian oil alleging that it is blunting their efforts to end the war in Ukraine. US officials, including Peter Navarro and Scott Bessent, have criticized “India’s politically connected energy titans,” and accused them of war profiteering. ALSO READ: Trump's 50% tariffs on India risk straining bilateral ties beyond trade Last week, US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, among the highest in the world, to penalise it for those energy purchases. Still, India has appeared defiant under pressure and is even seeking to strengthen ties with Russia. Modi met with President Vladimir Putin in China during his first visit to India’s northern neighbor in seven years.