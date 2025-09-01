Home / Companies / News / Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

Ambani family postpones New York show amid ongoing India-US tensions

It is with deep regret that we share the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on Sept. 12, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre said

Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By P R Sanjai
 
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s family has called off a weekend theatrical extravaganza scheduled for mid-September in New York, citing “unforeseen circumstances,” as the US sharpened its attacks on India over Russian oil purchases.
 
“It is with deep regret that we share the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on Sept. 12, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre said in a statement on its website. “This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing NMACC to New York at a later date.”
 
Nita Ambani, whose husband is Asia’s richest person, was scheduled to host the “India Weekend” at the Lincoln Center from Sept. 12-14. Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna and designer Manish Malhotra’s show were among key attractions at the theatrical event, organised by the NMACC, which is helmed by the matriarch. 
 
The event is the latest casualty of US President Donald Trump’s increasing onslaught on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s most valuable company and the operator of the world’s largest refining complex, has been caught in the crosshairs of the US and India discord. 
 
Trump and his aides’ have attacked the South Asian nation for buying cheap Russian oil alleging that it is blunting their efforts to end the war in Ukraine. US officials, including Peter Navarro and Scott Bessent, have criticized “India’s politically connected energy titans,” and accused them of war profiteering. 
 
Last week, US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, among the highest in the world, to penalise it for those energy purchases. Still, India has appeared defiant under pressure and is even seeking to strengthen ties with Russia. Modi met with President Vladimir Putin in China during his first visit to India’s northern neighbor in seven years. 
 
While Trump or other US officials haven’t named Ambani, the continuous reference to politically-connected richest Indians benefiting from Russian oil purchases have brought his empire in the eye of the storm.
 
“You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with Fox News, referring to a particular caste among upper class Indians. Ambani is not from the caste.
 
Ambani, in his once-a-year speech to Reliance shareholders on Friday, highlighted the uncertainty triggered by geopolitical headwinds, adding that “conflict produces no winners.”
 
“When nations co-operate, trade flows freely, investments flourish and everyone wins,” he told shareholders.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland lines up ₹5k cr investment to localise battery ecosystem

Tessolve raises $150 mn from TPG to strengthen global delivery centres

NSE, BSE impose ₹673,780 fine on MTNL for non-compliance of Sebi norms

PRYMA Aerospace gets DGCA nod for Arjuna drone to aid agriculture

Premium

Coal India production slump likely to continue for another month

Topics :Mukesh AmbaniNita AmbaniReliance IndustriesUS India relations

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story