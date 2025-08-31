Home / Companies / News / PRYMA Aerospace gets DGCA nod for Arjuna drone to aid agriculture

PRYMA Aerospace gets DGCA nod for Arjuna drone to aid agriculture

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the DGCA Certificate to Mandhani, the company stated

Drones, Mysterious objects in US
Drone technology is largely used by farmers for crop monitoring and spraying pesticides and fertilisers with high precision, improving crop yields and reducing chemical waste. (Representative image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Jalna
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
City-based drone manufacturer PRYMA Aerospace has received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) certification for its Arjuna drone, which will enable the company to deploy the machine for agriculture-related activities.

The development comes close on the heels of the aviation safety regulator recently approving the group's Drone School of Excellence as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) and making it India's first end-to-end pathway for drone manufacturing, pilot training, and large-scale deployment through Salam Kisan's nationwide platform, PRYM Group's founder and CEO, Dhanashree Mandhani said.

Earlier this year, PRYM Group signed a Rs 300 crore MoU with the state government at the World Economic Forum in Davos to accelerate drone adoption and skill development.

This certification is more than a regulatory milestone; it is proof that India can build and scale world-class indigenous drone technology. Salam Kisan has already empowered three lakh farmers with drone spraying and precision farming solutions," she said.

With DGCA approvals for both training and hardware, according to Mandhani, the company is ready to scale Salam Kisan's services on a pan-India basis and create a sustainable ecosystem for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

Drone technology is largely used by farmers for crop monitoring and spraying pesticides and fertilisers with high precision, improving crop yields and reducing chemical waste.

Besides, these machines provide detailed data for soil and water management, helping farmers make more efficient, eco-friendly decisions and improve overall farm management.

Topics :DronesAgricultureDGCA

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

