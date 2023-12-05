Home / Companies / News / Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of Sanghi Industries at Rs 5,185 crore

Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of Sanghi Industries at Rs 5,185 crore

As part of the deal's completion, Ambuja Cements also executed a trade (in on and off-market trade) to acquire 54.51 per cent of the voting share capital from the promoters of Sanghi Industries

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ambuja Cements on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Sanghi Industries Limited (SIL), at an enterprise value of Rs 5,185 crore. This is higher than the earlier expected value of Rs 5,000 crore.

As part of the deal's completion, Ambuja Cements also executed a trade (in on and off-market trade) to acquire 54.51 per cent of the voting share capital from the promoters of Sanghi Industries. The company said the acquisition of shares is fully funded through internal accruals.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The trade, the company said, was at a price of Rs 121.90 per equity share, and added the remaining 2.23 per cent of the voting share capital from the promoters will be acquired separately at the same price. The latest price is higher than the earlier approved Rs 114.22 per share price.

Further, Ambuja Cements on Tuesday also agreed to lend an additional Rs 1,810 crore to Sanghi Industries under an inter-corporate deposit agreement, for the repayment of outstanding amounts in relation to the credit facilities availed by Sanghi. In August, Ambuja Cements had approved a provision of an inter-corporate deposit to Sanghi Industries of an amount not exceeding Rs 300 crore.

With the completion of this acquisition, Adani Cement’s total capacity – Ambuja Cements and ACC put together, stands increased to 74.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from 68.5 MTPA.

Also Read

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

Adani group-company Ambuja Cement to buy Sanghi Cement for Rs 6,000 cr

Ambuja-ACC and JK Lakshmi Cement lead race for Sanghi Cement acquisition

Ambuja Cements Q1FY24 profit up 31% YoY to Rs 1,135 crore, margins expand

Gupta asks court to lift freezing order in Trafigura nickel fraud case

Arka Fincap aims to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures

Europe doubling down on generative AI investment: Infosys research

Dairy fintech DGV raises $6 mn in funding round led by Omidyar Network

Wipro Consumer acquires 3 brands from VVF to expand personal care segment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ambuja Cementscement industryMergers & Acquisitions

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story