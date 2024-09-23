Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Amid Bangladesh turmoil, Adani eyes Indian power grid to link Godda plant

Amid Bangladesh turmoil, Adani eyes Indian power grid to link Godda plant

Adani Power's Jharkhand plant, which sells its entire output to Bangladesh, is exploring selling power in India. This comes amid reports that Bangladesh may review its pact with the company

Adani Power
The Godda plant started supplying power to Bangladesh in April 2023. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid political uncertainty in Bangladesh, Adani Power is evaluating options to sell electricity within India. This comes amid an indication from the interim government in Dhaka that it may review its 2017 agreement with the company, the Indian Express reported on Monday.

At present, Adani Power’s Godda thermal power plant, in Jharkhand supplies the entire power to Bangladesh. The 1600 MW plant has received an approval for a connection to the Indian grid via a substation in Bihar’s Lakhisarai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


However, to connect to the Indian grid, the company will have to first build a 130-km transmission line, which could take ‘considerable time’, according to Adani Power. Adani Power’s request for a faster connection via a nearby substation in Banka (30 km away) was rejected by the Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd (CTUIL) due to technical limitations, according to the report. CTUIL serves as the national authority for transmission planning.

The news report, citing a August 21 meeting minutes, also said that days after two Mohammad Yunus were sworn in as Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, the Centre had recommended connectivity for the Godda plant on August 10, citing “emerging geopolitical tensions in Bangladesh and outstanding payment dues. Four days prior to that, Adani Power had informed the power ministry that supplying power to India would be “beneficial” during low demand or geopolitical issues affecting Bangladesh.

On August 12, the power ministry amended the Guidelines for Import/Export (Cross Border) of Electricity, allowing domestic plants exclusively supplying power to neighbouring countries — currently only Adani’s Godda plant — to sell power within India. It also directed regulatory bodies to draft a standard operating procedure for granting connectivity to such plants.

More From This Section

Inox Wind secures Rs 2,200 cr financing deal with ICICI Bank-led consortium

SpiceJet raises Rs 3,000 crore through QIP, to receive additional Rs 736 cr

Tata Sons' Rs 1,500 crore GST demand dismissed in Docomo settlement case

Apollo Global proposes $5 billion investment in troubled chipmaker Intel

Premium

Vodafone Idea rings in $3.6 billion gear deal with global vendors


The CTUIL approved the connectivity proposal for Adani's Godda plant to the Lakhisarai substation on August 21, requiring the company to meet technical requirements. In the same meeting, Adani Power had highlighted that it would take “considerable time” to implement this proposal and suggested an interim connection to the closer Banka substation, which was rejected, the report added.

The Godda plant started supplying power to Bangladesh in April 2023. Earlier, the Adani Power had warned Bangladesh’s interim government that its $500 million backlog in unpaid dues from the plant was becoming ‘unsustainable’.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi suggests buying these stocks on September 23

Adani Power, Adani Green rise upto 8% on power supply deal with Maha Discom

Adani firms to sign 6.6 Gw power supply pact with Maharashtra discom

Majority of Adani group stocks settle lower, Adani Power down nearly 3%

Coastal Energen insolvency: SC allows Dickey-Adani to operate plant for now

Topics :Adani PowerJharkhandBS Web ReportsBangladeshMuhammad YunusSheikh HasinaAdani Grouppower plants

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News