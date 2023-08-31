Amid competition in Indian market, Royal Enfield draws future roadmap

Call it 'Royal Enfield 3.0' or a revitalised strategy by the iconic desi brand amidst competition knocking on its doors with the entry of Triumph and Harley-Davidson into the Indian market. Royal Enfield on Thursday lined up a long-term strategy, which includes the introduction of a slew of brands in the ICE segment, foraying into electric vehicles by 2025, expanding its presence abroad, and playing the lead role in the domestic market that may see two-to-three-fold growth in the next ten years.

A day before the launch of the new Bullet 350, the company not only revealed its strategy 'Royal Enfield 3.0' but also expressed confidence in dealing with the competition. "I (Royal Enfield) am not just a leader, but the leader," Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, stated when asked about the competition.



"We are coming up with a slew of products… I believe that Royal Enfield is now at RE 3.0. We are a 122-year-old start-up mentality company," added B Govindarajan, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield and a whole-time director at Eicher Motors. Eicher Motors has also submitted an application for the PLI scheme, entailing an investment of Rs 2,000 crore for both Royal Enfield and the commercial vehicle business.

The change might not be merely ornamental; the company is prepared to fine-tune even its celebrated thump for the electric vehicle model, which gives Royal Enfield bikes their own distinctive and loud exhaust note. "Thump represents a unique calming rhythm. We don't want to do anything to fake it. Authenticity is more important," Lal added. This marked Lal's first face-to-face media interaction after Triumph, with the Speed 400, and Harley-Davidson, through the X440, began their efforts to enter India's sub-500cc roadster segment in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp, respectively. Interestingly, Royal Enfield holds over 90 per cent market share in this segment.



The company has stated that it is on track to introduce its first electric vehicle from its portfolio by 2025. "We are not in a desperate mode; we are working extremely hard. The goal is to come out with an amazing product that will reshape the market dynamics. There are no delays; our plan is to be out in the market in 2025," Lal said.

To expedite its electric vehicle aspirations, the company partnered with European electric motorcycle manufacturer Stark Future by making an investment in the company last year. Now, it has also roped in 11-12 new suppliers for the EV ecosystem. The intention is to incorporate localised components and technologies, where Indian technology is well-developed. The company also appointed Mario Alvisi as chief growth officer for its electric vehicle business to spearhead the clean energy ambitions. Before this, he was working with brands like MHL Custom, Abarth and Alfa Romeo, according to his LinkedIn profile.



Lal also expressed hope that the mid-level segment is expected to grow two-to-three-fold in the next ten years, driven by increasing competition. "We won't be upset if we fall to an 89 per cent market share. We take our competition seriously. We take our customers more seriously," he added. The size of the segment is currently around 1 million in India.





Royal Enfield Sales "We have grown from less than 50,000 units to around a million units now. They (competitors) have been trying for a decade. Our objective is to further grow the market," he added. During the last financial year, the company achieved sales of over 100,000 units in overseas markets. It is already the number one player in the United Kingdom in the segment, with a market share of 20 per cent. It also holds the market leader position in Korea and ranks in the top three spots in Thailand, Austria, France, and Italy. "We will not go to every market. We will only target markets where we anticipate visibility," he added. The company is placing significant bets on the US, EU, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia markets for its future expansions.

2022-23: 8,34,895 (Exports: 1,00,055)



2021-22: 6,02,268

2020-21: 6,09,403



2019-20: 6,97,582

Source: Company Annual Reports



