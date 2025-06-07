AMNS India supplied 70% steel for Chenab bridge, 100% for Anji Khad project

AMNS India has said it supplied 70 per cent steel for Chenab Bridge and 100 per cent steel for Anji Khad Bridge projects, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

AMNS India supplied 25,000 metric tonnes of high-strength structural steel, accounting for 70 per cent of the total steel used in the Chenab Bridge, the company said in a statement.

This included specialised steel grades for different components, high-strength steel for the arch and tailored grades for the pillars, it said.

For the Anji Khad Bridge, AMNS India said it has supplied about 7,000 metric tonnes of customised fabricated steel structures, meeting 100 per cent of the bridge's steel requirement.