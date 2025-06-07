AMNS India supplied 70% steel for Chenab bridge, 100% for Anji Khad project

AMNS India has said it supplied 70 per cent steel for Chenab Bridge and 100 per cent steel for Anji Khad Bridge projects, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
AMNS India supplied 25,000 metric tonnes of high-strength structural steel, accounting for 70 per cent of the total steel used in the Chenab Bridge, the company said in a statement.
This included specialised steel grades for different components, high-strength steel for the arch and tailored grades for the pillars, it said.
For the Anji Khad Bridge, AMNS India said it has supplied about 7,000 metric tonnes of customised fabricated steel structures, meeting 100 per cent of the bridge's steel requirement.
The steel for both projects was produced at its Hazira facility in Gujarat.
Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President, Sales & Marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, "The Chenab and Anji Khad Bridge is not just an engineering marvel but a symbol of India's advancing self-reliance and industrial strength. Our contribution to this landmark project reflects our deep alignment with the national development goals championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.
The company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum at its plant in Hazira, Gujarat.
