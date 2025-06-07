Home / Companies / News / AMNS India supplied 70% steel for Chenab bridge, 100% for Anji Khad project

AMNS India supplied 70% steel for Chenab bridge, 100% for Anji Khad project

AMNS India supplied 25,000 metric tonnes of high-strength structural steel, accounting for 70 per cent of the total steel used in the Chenab Bridge, the company said in a statement

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AMNS India has said it supplied 70 per cent steel for Chenab Bridge and 100 per cent steel for Anji Khad Bridge projects, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

AMNS India supplied 25,000 metric tonnes of high-strength structural steel, accounting for 70 per cent of the total steel used in the Chenab Bridge, the company said in a statement.

This included specialised steel grades for different components, high-strength steel for the arch and tailored grades for the pillars, it said.

For the Anji Khad Bridge, AMNS India said it has supplied about 7,000 metric tonnes of customised fabricated steel structures, meeting 100 per cent of the bridge's steel requirement.

The steel for both projects was produced at its Hazira facility in Gujarat.

Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President, Sales & Marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, "The Chenab and Anji Khad Bridge is not just an engineering marvel but a symbol of India's advancing self-reliance and industrial strength. Our contribution to this landmark project reflects our deep alignment with the national development goals championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."  ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.

The company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum at its plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G Square Group announces Rs 707 crore mega township project in Coimbatore

GST breather for Infosys: DGGI closes ₹32,400 cr pre-show cause notice

Sundaram Home crosses ₹1,000 cr in disbursements from non-south markets

Tesla tanks $380 bn after Musk calls Trump's bill 'disgusting abomination'

IndiGrid to acquire 300 MW solar project, transmission asset for ₹2,108 cr

Topics :Jammu and KashmirKashmirBridgeNippon SteelArcelor

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story