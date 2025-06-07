Sundaram Home crosses ₹1,000 cr in disbursements from non-south markets

Sundaram Home Finance which has been expanding its presence beyond Southern markets has reached a milestone of breaching Rs 1,000 crore mark in its disbursements made in non-south markets in FY 2024-25, a top official said.

Sundaram Home Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd. It provides home loans, plot loans, loans against property and business loans to traders and retailers.

The city-headquartered company, a traditional player in south India, has expanded its presence in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It also entered into the Chhattisgarh market.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Sundaram Home Finance made disbursements of Rs 6,517 crore (including south and non-south markets) which was up by 29 per cent from Rs 5,039 crore disbursements made in the same period of previous financial year (FY2023-24).

With the growing presence in the country, the contribution from non-south geographies has doubled in the last couple of years to about 20 per cent of the overall disbursements made by the company, a statement from the company said on Saturday. "We have identified specific pockets of growth opportunities in markets outside South India and this served well for us. Disbursements in the prime home finance segment crossing Rs 1,000 crore last (financial) year in the non-southern market is an important milestone in our growth journey and is a testament to our strategic focus of spreading our wings across the country," the company's MD D Lakshminarayanan said.