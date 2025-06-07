Home / Companies / News / GST breather for Infosys: DGGI closes ₹32,400 cr pre-show cause notice



Infosys
The company had on August 3, 2024, received a communication from DGGI, closing the pre-show cause notice proceedings. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
The Director General of GST Intelligence has closed pre-show cause notice proceedings against Infosys for financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22, involving a GST amount of Rs 32,403 crore, the company said in a statutory filing.

With the receipt of the communication from DGGI, "this matter stands closed", India's second-largest IT company Infosys said.

"In continuation to our earlier communications on July 31, 2024; August 1, 2024, and August 3, 2024, on GST, this is to inform that the company has today received a communication from the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), closing the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22," the company said in a filing late Friday evening.

Infosys said it had received and responded to a pre-show cause notice issued by DGGI for the period July 2017 to March 2022 on the issue of non-payment of IGST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism.

"The GST amount, as per the pre-show cause notice for this period, was Rs 32,403 crore. The company had on August 3, 2024, received a communication from DGGI, closing the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial year 2017-2018. With the receipt of today's communication from DGGI, this matter stands closed," Infosys said.

Topics :Infosys GSTgoods and service tax

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

