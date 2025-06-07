GST breather for Infosys: DGGI closes ₹32,400 cr pre-show cause notice

The Director General of GST Intelligence has closed pre-show cause notice proceedings against Infosys for financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22, involving a GST amount of Rs 32,403 crore, the company said in a statutory filing.

With the receipt of the communication from DGGI, "this matter stands closed", India's second-largest IT company Infosys said.

"In continuation to our earlier communications on July 31, 2024; August 1, 2024, and August 3, 2024, on GST, this is to inform that the company has today received a communication from the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), closing the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22," the company said in a filing late Friday evening.