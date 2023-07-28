Home / Companies / News / Amul Chairman Shamalbhai Patel appointed on board of newly-former NCEL Ltd

The first Annual General Board meeting of National Cooperative Exports Ltd(NCEL) was conducted here.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Patel is the chairman of Sabarkantha District Milk Producers Union Ltd and is also serving as a Chairman of GCMMF

Shamalbhai Patel, Chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), has been appointed as a board member in newly-formed National Cooperative Exports Ltd.

GCMMF, which markets its dairy products under Amul brand, said in a statement it had sent nomination of Patel, which was supported by Bijendra Singh, Chairman, National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (NAFED) and Rakesh Kapur, Joint Managing Director, IFFCO.

"Shamalbhai Patel was appointed unanimously as board member of newly- formed national level multi-state cooperative," it added.

Patel is the chairman of Sabarkantha District Milk Producers Union Ltd and is also serving as a Chairman of GCMMF.

In January, the Union Cabinet had approved setting up of NCEL to support exports of small cooperative societies under the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002.

NCEL is set up to provide thrust to export from the cooperative sector by acting as umbrella organisation for managing various activities related to exports, the statement said.

Patel informed that any cooperative institution from primary to national level cooperative societies including PACS, district, state and national level federation, multi-state cooperative societies and Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) can become members of NCEL.

NCEL will manage various activities related to export of any products produced by any cooperatives/FPO etc. It will help in unlocking demand and consumption potential of export of various products in global markets.

This society will also help cooperatives and ultimately their farmer members in getting benefits of high price of their products through aggregation, branding and marketing on large scale by facilitating exports of the same.

