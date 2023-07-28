Home / Industry / News / AMD's R&D plans for India to spur world-class semiconductor design: MoS IT

AMD's R&D plans for India to spur world-class semiconductor design: MoS IT

It will also drive tremendous opportunities for large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will position India as a global talent hub

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
AMD on Friday announced an investment of $400 million in India over five years, and said the company will be a strong partner in building India's semiconductor ecosystem | Photo: IANS Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
AMD's decision to set up its largest R&D design centre in India will play an important role in building a world-class semiconductor design and innovation ecosystem in the country, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

It will also drive tremendous opportunities for large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will position India as a global talent hub, Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted.

"I welcome @AMD's decision to set up its largest R&D #design center in #NewIndia and expansion of the India-AMD partnership. It will certainly play an important role in building a world class #semiconductor design and #innovation ecosystem," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

He went on to add: "It will also provide tremendous opportunities for our large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will catalyse PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of India becoming a global talent hub."

AMD on Friday announced an investment of $400 million in India over five years, and said the company will be a strong partner in building India's semiconductor ecosystem.

The company will open a new research and development campus in Bengaluru, which will be its largest such facility in world.

"AMD will invest $400 million in India in 5 years," Mark Papermaster, EVP and CTO of AMD, said addressing SemiconIndia 2023 event here.

Topics :Rajeev Chandrasekharsemiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

