FMCG brand Amul aims to cross Rs 80,000 crore turnover in FY23-24

Slew of product launches in organic and protein ranges lined up ahead of festive season

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Premium
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Amul, India's preeminent Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand, has set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore in the current financial year, FY23-24.

Last year, Amul reported an impressive 18.5 per cent growth, recording a turnover of Rs 72,000 crore in FY22-23.

"Last year has been favourable in terms of growth in consumer products, and we anticipate that trend to persist this year as well. We hope to conclude this year with a GCMMF turnover of Rs 65,000 crore," stated Jayen Mehta, the acting managing director of GCMMF.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the umbrella organisation for all the dairy cooperative unions in Gujarat and the marketing force behind the Amul brand, revealed a turnover of Rs 55,074 crore in FY22-23. GCMMF has ambitious plans to reach a sales turnover of Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2025, targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20 per cent for the subsequent seven years.

In the financial year 2022-23, Amul witnessed a substantial increase in the volume of its consumer products. Sales of milk-based beverages grew by 34 per cent, while ice creams experienced a 40 per cent surge.

"We've seen good, consistent growth across all our categories. Some products like ice cream, buttermilk, and milk-based beverages underperformed in the first quarter due to heavy rains. However, starting from a strong base, we managed to progress further with respectable numbers," Mehta elaborated.

He added that the upcoming short summer would spur growth in products that lagged during the main summer.

To maintain this growth trajectory through the festive season, the group is preparing to unveil a series of products.

"In the next one to one-and-a-half-month, we will fortify our organic range with the introduction of organic tea, sugar, jiggery, and spices. This will greatly propel our growth," Mehta affirmed.

Amul's organic offerings currently encompass flour, pulses and beans, and rice and cereals. The group is also enthusiastic about its high-protein range and plans to enhance it with the introduction of high-protein yoghurt within the next 15 days. More items, including chocolates, milk, cookies, and ice-cream, will follow within the subsequent two months.

Mehta further declared Amul's extensive expansion strategies for "every single product category across the country." The group's new 20 lakh litre-per-day milk processing facility in Rajkot is projected to be operational by the end of next year. Additionally, new plants in Varanasi and Ujjain are ready and will be commissioned this year.

"We have seven to eight new ice-cream facilities in the expansion phase, and we plan to double our capacity in the next two years," he revealed.

The group also aims to establish 100 to 112 new plants over the next year and a half.

Addressing inflationary concerns, Mehta asserted that Amul's price increases align with the country's average inflation rate. "Pressures on producers lead to price hikes. However, with favourable monsoon conditions in Gujarat and an abundance of green fodder this year, we anticipate no significant pricing or inflationary pressures on our producers," he added.

Mehta concluded by stating that Amul expects to surpass an average procurement of 300 lakh litres of milk per day.

Topics :AmulAmul Dairy

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

