Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global head of artificial intelligence

IT giant Wipro has named Brijesh Singh as senior vice president and global head of artificial intelligence (AI) for Wipro Enterprise Futuring.

Wipro Enterprise Futuring is one of the four global business lines (GBLs) introduced by Wipro, effective from April 1 this year. This division encompasses intelligent insights and data, application platforms, digital operations, and cybersecurity. It is designed to elevate Wipro's conventional enterprise transformation and operations business by utilising cutting-edge technologies such as AI and augmented reality.

With more than 30 years of experience in the technology consulting arena, Singh joins Wipro from Deloitte, where he served as a senior partner. In his previous role, he was tasked with steering AI and data-driven transformation.

Singh's appointment coincides with Wipro's significant $1 billion investment in AI and the recent unveiling of Wipro ai360. Last month, the company launched ai360, an ecosystem with the objective of embedding AI into every platform, tool, and solution used within the organisation and provided to clients. Wipro has distinguished itself as one of the first Indian IT services firms to pledge a billion dollars towards enhancing its AI abilities over the coming three years.

In his new role as the global head of AI, Singh will concentrate on propelling Wipro's ai360 strategy forward, cultivating abilities to encourage and quicken AI adoption across the company's entire portfolio, and delivering AI-centric solutions to clients.

Wipro's statement on Singh's appointment emphasises the company's dedication to the responsible integration of AI. It reads, "His appointment underscores Wipro's commitment to integrating responsible AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients."

Singh, who holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical Engineering from Birsa Institute of Technology (BIT) Sindri, will report to Nagendra Bandaru, managing partner and president of Enterprise Futuring at Wipro.