India’s leading dairy brand, Amul, is set to make its popular products more affordable. Beginning Saturday, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) will reduce the retail prices of Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, and Amul Tea Special by Re 1 per litre in their original packaging.

With this price cut, Amul Gold (1L) will now cost Rs 65, Amul Tea Special (1L) will be priced at Rs 61, and Amul Taaza (1L) will retail for Rs 53.

The price reduction comes as Gujarat’s dairies are experiencing a surplus of milk, and several member unions of GCMMF have lowered the prices they pay to dairy farmers.

Jayen Mehta, managing director of GCMMF, announced the price drop on Friday. While the company hasn’t detailed the exact reasons behind this move, experts see it as a strategic step to stay ahead in the competitive dairy market, benefiting consumers in the process.

This price cut will provide relief to customers while strengthening Amul's position in the market. However, there will be no changes to prices of other products or packaging, which will remain as follows:

>Amul Cow Milk: Rs 58 per litre

>Amul Buffalo Milk: Rs 73 per litre

>Amul Slim n Trim: Rs 49 per litre

>Sagar Skimmed Milk: Rs 40 per litre

>Amul Shakti: Rs 62 per litre

Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation, which markets Amul products, is India’s largest dairy federation, serving around 5.5 million litres of milk daily across Gujarat, with hotels and restaurants being the main bulk buyers.