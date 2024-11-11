Amul to enter European market by end of this month: MD Jayen S Mehta

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Managing Director Jayen Mehta addresses the media ahead of Amul's Golden Jubilee celebration at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Amul will enter the European market by the end of this month after launching its products in the US, GCMMF Managing Director Jayen S Mehta said on Monday.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) sells its dairy products under the popular Amul brand.

"We will be launching milk...fresh products in Europe by the end of this month," he said at the annual convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) here.

The company will launch the products in Spain first and then look at expanding to other countries in Europe.

He also said that non-tariff barriers are being faced by the Indian dairy industry in other countries and removal of those will help in increasing exports.

"Try to create a market opportunity for us," Mehta said adding that milk is a source of livelihood for more than 10 crore families in the country and most of the producers are small and marginal farmers.

India allows the import of dairy goods at a 30 per cent duty.

Amul has a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore and is now ranked as the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 36 lakh farmers, he claimed.

In March, GCMMF launched four variants of milk in the US market to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

