Flipkart achieves EV deployment target of over 10,000 in delivery fleet

E-commerce firm Flipkart said it has achieved a milestone with the deployment of over 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in its delivery fleet. This is the result of a phased integration of EVs in last-mile delivery over the past few years. The firm said it is adopting a fully electric logistics last-mile fleet by 2030 as part of the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative.

Currently, 75 per cent of Flipkart’s electric fleet is concentrated in Tier-I cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. In August 2024, Flipkart also shared that over 55 per cent of its grocery orders were being fulfilled by EVs. Further, during the 2024 festive period, it leveraged its EV fleet to complete over 16 per cent of grocery deliveries to Tier-II and smaller cities, including Lucknow, Sonipat, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Malda, Hubli, and Vizag, during a season of high demand.

The strategic adoption of EVs has resulted in substantial operational efficiencies. It has lowered the cost per order at the hub level and improved the last-mile delivery speed by 20 per cent compared to conventional delivery vehicles.

“By pairing our expanded EV fleet with critical investments in charging infrastructure, we are not only driving operational excellence but also setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the industry at large,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, group head of supply chain, customer experience, and re-commerce business at Flipkart Group.

In addition to expanding its EV fleet, Flipkart is also making significant investments in charging infrastructure to support this sustainable transition. The firm has partnered with the Adani Group to establish 38 dedicated charging sites featuring a total of 190 chargers across key Tier-II cities, with further public infrastructure developments planned to facilitate wider EV adoption. Flipkart has also introduced a last-mile aggregator model in Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, collaborating with EV-focused fleet operators to enhance supply chain operations and scale the integration of electric vehicles.

“Through our strategic partnership with the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative and collaborations with leading original equipment manufacturers, EV service providers, charging infrastructure partners, financing bodies, and manpower sourcing agencies, we are well-positioned to achieve a 100 per cent last-mile electric fleet by 2030,” said Nishant Gupta, head of sustainability at Flipkart.

Another e-commerce firm, Amazon India, recently said that it has formed a strategic partnership with electric mobility firm Gentari for its EV deployment programme as it targets a fleet of 10,000 electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries by 2025.