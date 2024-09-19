Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Analog Devices, Tata Group sign pact to make semiconductors in India

Analog Devices, Tata Group sign pact to make semiconductors in India

Tata Electronics and ADI intend to explore opportunities to manufacture ADI's products in Tata Electronics' fab in Gujarat

Tata
Construction of the Tata Group's semiconductor plant was greenlit by India earlier this year.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Analog Devices (ADI) and Indian salt-to-aviation conglomerate Tata Group have signed a pact to explore making semiconductor products in India, the US chipmaker said on Wednesday.
 
Tata Electronics, the electronics-manufacturing arm of the 156-year-old group, is investing a total of $14 billion to build India's first semiconductor fabrication facility in Gujarat state and a chip-assembly and testing facility in the state of Assam.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Construction of the Tata Group's semiconductor plant was greenlit by India earlier this year.
 
Tata Electronics and ADI intend to explore opportunities to manufacture ADI's products in Tata Electronics' fab in Gujarat and the facility in Assam, Analog Devices said in a statement.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for India to rival global semiconductor powerhouses such as Taiwan, aiming to make the country a chipmaker for the world despite initial setbacks.
 
Earlier this month, India's western state of Maharashtra said Adani Group and Israel's Tower Semiconductor would invest $10 billion for a chip project. Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro's semiconductor unit, which designs chips for vehicles, also plans to eventually build a factory.
 

More From This Section

India IPO frenzy continues as NTPC Green Energy plans $1.2 bn listing

Pokemon sues adventure game 'Palworld' producer for patent infringement

LIC earmarks Rs 600 crore for digital shift; to be 'paperless' in 2 years

Apple, mobile devices charge up 22% growth in electronics exports

SpiceJet gets good response for Rs 3k cr worth share sale, oversubscribed

Under the deal with ADI, Tata will also use the chipmaker's products in Tata Motors' electric vehicles and Tejas Networks' telecom infrastructure, the companies said.
 
The companies did not specify what products would be made in India or what products would be used by Tata.
Global companies including NXP Semiconductors and Micron have announced plans to invest and establish facilities in the country.

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

FY24 dividend income: Promoters and top business families beat govt

Premium

Trent likely to replace Bajaj Finserv in Sensex rejig in December

Tata group preparing for the future, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata electronics, TCS to develop India's first domestic chips by 2026

Corporate India's big six boost profits, struggle with flat job growth

Topics :Tata groupsemiconductorsemiconductor industryAnalog Devices

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News