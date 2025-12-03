Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia up; RBI MPC meeting, Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires IPOs eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, December 03, 2025: At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 20 points lower at 26,193, indicating a flat to negative start.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, December 03, 2025: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting starting today, India's November Services and Composite PMI Final data, primary market activity, along with upbeat global cues are likely to drive the mood of benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, today.
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 85,138.27, down 503.63 points or 0.59 per cent. Likewise, NSE Nifty50 settled at 26,032.20, down 143.55 points or 0.55 per cent.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking a tech-led rebound on Wall Street and a sharp recovery in cryptocurrencies.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.76 per cent, though the broader Topix slipped 0.31 per cent.
In South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.06 per cent. Revised third-quarter GDP data showed the economy expanded 1.8 per cent year-on-year, slightly above the initial 1.7 per cent estimate, according to the central bank.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.32 per cent even as third-quarter GDP figures missed expectations. The economy grew 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), its fastest pace since Q3 2023, but below the 2.2 per cent forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.
US stock futures were steady in early Asia trade after major US benchmarks rebounded overnight. The Dow gained 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.25 per cent, and the Nasdaq rose 0.59 per cent.
Investors will also watch out for US September trade data, US November global composite and service PMI data, ECB President Lagarde speech.
IPO today
Vidya Wires IPO (Mainline), Aequs IPO (Mainline), Meesho IPO (Mainline) and Shri Kanha Stainless IPO (SME) will open for subscription today.
Neochem Bio IPO (SME) and Helloji Holidays IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Ravelcare IPO (SME), Clear Secured Services IPO (SME), Speb Adhesives IPO (SME), Invicta Diagnostic IPO (SME), Astron Multigrain IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
Purple Wave IPO (SME), Logiciel Solutions IPO (SME) and Exato Technologies IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
Commodity corner
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as traders weighed fading optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace efforts against renewed concerns about oversupply.
Brent crude fell 72 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at $62.45 a barrel, while US WTI dropped 68 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to close at $58.64.
Gold also declined as investors booked profits after the metal hit a six-week high in the previous session. Spot gold eased 1.5 per cent to $4,168.23 per ounce, though expectations of upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts continued to offer some support ahead of key US data releases this week.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
Markets came under sharp profit-booking pressure on Tuesday’s weekly expiry, with breadth tilting firmly towards the bears as traders weighed upcoming volatility triggers — RBI policy and US payrolls on 5 December, Putin’s India visit, global inflation readings, and the Fed-ECB meetings mid-month. While dual rate-cut hopes and optimism around a potential US–India trade deal offer support, FII outflows (₹1,32,469 crore YTD), a record-weak rupee, and pressure on banking stocks keep sentiment fragile.
Technically, the trend stays bullish but overstretched; Nifty faces hurdles at 26,326 with make-or-break support at 25,951, signalling a choppy phase ahead. Stocks in focus include Vodafone Idea (AGR relief optimism), SPARC (favourable US ruling), Reliance (legal setback), and Bajaj Housing Finance (block-deal led fall).
Preferred trades: sell Nifty at 26,200–26,250 (targets 25,951/25,703), sell Bank Nifty at 59,600–59,750 (targets 58,900/58,300). Bullish setups on dips: Cummins India, TVS Motor, and Policybazaar. Stock of the day: Buy Belrise Industries (CMP ₹168) for ₹183/197 and, aggressively, ₹225 with a stop at ₹135 over 9–12 months.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Not in FDs: Here's where India's rich actually park their short-term money
Stock Market LIVE Updates: When it comes to managing short-term money, India’s high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) don’t rely on savings accounts or fixed deposits — despite their familiarity and perceived safety. Instead, the wealthy follow a structured, tax-efficient playbook that allows their idle money to keep working without being locked in.
Financial planner Vijay Maheshwari, CWM®, who manages over ₹500 crore in assets for 1,000+ families, recently decoded on LinkedIn how HNIs and ultra-HNIs truly allocate their short-term cash. His insights reveal a striking contrast between what most retail investors think is safe, and what the affluent actually use to maximise returns while retaining liquidity.
Here’s his explanation of where India’s wealthy park their money — and why their strategy works. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Short-covering drives rupee towards 90 vs dollar as pressure returns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee’s weakness against the dollar continued on Tuesday, with the Indian currency hurtling toward the closely watched 90 a dollar and facing renewed selling pressure on multiple fronts.
Traders said a wave of short-covering (buying back) by speculators, combined with steady dollar demand from importers, kept the currency under pressure throughout the day.
The rupee fell up to 89.96 during the day before regaining some strength to settle at 89.88 — a new closing low — against the previous close of 89.56. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Loan growth, profitability seen improving for public sector banks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian banking sector could be due for a rise in profitability after several quarters of net interest margin (NIM) compression. The Q2FY26 results suggest NIMs have bottomed out. Credit costs could also fall given moderating stress in unsecured retail and microfinance institutions (MFIs).
System credit growth may lift to 13-14 per cent Y-o-Y (it was 11 per cent as of October 31) due to favourable fiscal policies (GST 2.0) and monetary policies such as cuts in cash reserve ratio and repo rate. This could lead to mid-teens earnings growth over FY26-28 (7 per cent over FY24-26). READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital goods; check top stock bets here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s industrials, defence and railways ecosystem exited the second quarter of FY26 on a broadly steady foot, with sectoral indicators signalling resilient execution, stable margins and a strengthening export pipeline. While base ordering from private capex remained subdued, activity held firm in transmission, renewables and defence, helping maintain revenue visibility across EPC and manufacturing clusters.
Execution performance during the quarter was largely in line with expectations, supported by mid-teen year-on-year revenue growth. Profitability remained healthy, aided by stable operating margins across most sub-segments. EPC companies saw a marginal softening in margins owing to a weaker revenue mix, while product manufacturers recorded a slight dip as commodity prices began to inch higher. Defence players experienced temporary contraction due to uneven execution schedules, though full-year margins are expected to recover as delivery cycles normalise and indigenisation strengthens. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Hudco, LIC, IRFC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to track today
Adani Enterprises: The company announced that Astraan Defence Limited (ADL), a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, has allotted 10,09,40,000 equity shares (representing 49 per cent of ADL’s share capital) to MSM Group S.R.O. at ADL’s board meeting held on December 2, 2025. Consequently, the shareholding of Agneya Systems Limited (the immediate holding company of ADL) has diluted from 100 per cent to 51 per cent.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries:The Board of Directors of Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has approved an investment of ₹3,000 crore for setting up a greenfield formulations manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC): The central government has appointed Ramakrishnan Chander, who was serving as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of LIC, as Managing Director with effect from December 1.
Cohance Lifesciences: The company’s board has approved a fund infusion via investment in Compulsorily Convertible Preferred Stock of NJ Bio Inc., USA, a subsidiary, up to $10 million. The funds will support the subsidiary’s growth initiatives, including capex. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls ₹10 to 1,29,860, silver tumbles ₹100 to trade at ₹1,87,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,87,900.
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,040.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,860 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,010. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty price prediction: Break below 25,968 could open further downside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty share price outlook
Nifty bulls are eyeing the 20-day EMA support, placed at 25,968, as a critical level to maintain the broader uptrend. A decisive break down below 25,968 could trigger further downside toward 25,842, while resistance on any rebound remains around the 26,300 mark. READ MORE
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise
-- Nikkei was up 0.73 per cent
-- ASX 200 rose 0.16 per cent
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher
-- Dow Jones endded 0.39 per cent higher
-- Nasdaq settled 0.59 per cent up
-- S&P 500 closed 0.25 per cent higher
7:43 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:44 AM IST