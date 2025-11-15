Anant Raj to invest Rs 4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh for data centres

Realty firm Anant Raj on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Andhra Pradesh, announcing a fresh investment commitment of Rs 4,500 crore to expand its data centre footprint.

How will the investment be deployed?

Under the agreement, Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited (ARCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj, will invest Rs 4,500 crore to be executed in two phases, towards building advanced data centre infrastructure and cloud services.

What support will the Andhra Pradesh government offer?

“The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of world-class digital infrastructure in the state, with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) providing facilitation support and coordination with relevant government bodies for timely execution,” the firm said in a regulatory filing on the bourses.

How many jobs will the project generate? It added that the project is expected to create major employment opportunities, around 8,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs, while bolstering the state’s digital ecosystem. How does this plan relate to Anant Raj’s existing data centre capacity? This planned investment and expansion will be over and above the company’s existing 307 megawatts (MW) of data centre capacity currently under development. Anant Raj currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Haryana’s Manesar and Panchkula, aiming to expand total capacity to 307 MW by FY32 across Manesar, Panchkula and Rai.