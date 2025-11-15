Home / Companies / News / Apple steps up India push as major suppliers scale operations, investments

Apple steps up India push as major suppliers scale operations, investments

Apple's key suppliers are expanding their factories, starting trial production and increasing investments in India as the company strengthens its manufacturing base beyond China

Apple
The expansion of supplier operations comes as Apple has reportedly touched a record $10 billion in iPhone exports from India in the first half of this financial year. (Photo: Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple’s key suppliers in India are rapidly increasing their local footprint as the company moves to diversify its supply chain beyond China, according to a report by The Economic Times. Some vendors are expanding their factories, others have begun trial production and several have even started exports from newly set-up units.
 
Singapore-based TD Connex, which already operates a unit in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, is preparing a ₹200-crore investment to grow its manufacturing base. The news report quoted a source as saying that TD Connex is planning to acquire 20 acres of land for expansion. The company aims to increase capacity for micro-precision components, with capabilities in CNC machining, plastic injection, metal stamping, liquid silicone rubber, moulding and other smartphone housing-related functions. Housing refers to the phone’s casing.
 
Another supplier, Yuzhan Technology, has started operations at its display module assembly unit in Tamil Nadu. The Foxconn subsidiary “has begun exporting the display modules assembled there to Foxconn factories outside India for certain iPhone models", the source told The Economic Times.
 

Rising iPhone exports from India

 
The expansion of supplier operations comes as Apple has reportedly touched a record $10 billion in iPhone exports from India in the first half of this financial year -- up 75 per cent from $5.71 billion in the same period last year. Foxconn and Tata Electronics currently manufacture most of Apple’s devices in the country, but the company continues to widen its supplier ecosystem.   
 

Aequs joins Apple’s global supply chain

 
Among Indian vendors, Karnataka-based Aequs has been formally added to Apple’s global supply chain. The company has started trial production of MacBook enclosures and mechanical components for Apple Watches.
 
The news report quoted a source as saying that Aequs Infra, which recently got approval from the central government to set up an electronics SEZ, has brought in its sister firm Aequs Ltd as the first tenant.
 

Regulatory boost to local manufacturing

 
The onboarding follows a regulatory clearance in June 2025, when the Centre approved Aequs Infra’s plan to develop an electronics components SEZ at the Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster. The 11.55-hectare zone was among only two approvals granted that cycle.
 
Foxconn, Apple’s largest contract manufacturer, is also ramping up hiring at its facility in Devanahalli, Karnataka. The site is expected to become one of Foxconn’s largest plants globally as Apple deepens its manufacturing presence in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc gets licence to explore, mine tungsten block in Andhra

IRB Infrastructure Trust secures UP highway project for ₹9,270 crore

Maruti Suzuki set to recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara: Here's why

Reliance Industries' HR chief Ira Bindra named among world's top CHROs

ideaForge wins ₹100 cr Indian Army order for advanced tactical drones

Topics :Apple Indiaapple salesApple pricesIndia china tradeBS Web ReportsFoxconn

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story