Apple steps up India push as major suppliers scale operations, investments

Apple’s key suppliers in India are rapidly increasing their local footprint as the company moves to diversify its supply chain beyond China, according to a report by The Economic Times. Some vendors are expanding their factories, others have begun trial production and several have even started exports from newly set-up units.

Singapore-based TD Connex, which already operates a unit in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, is preparing a ₹200-crore investment to grow its manufacturing base. The news report quoted a source as saying that TD Connex is planning to acquire 20 acres of land for expansion. The company aims to increase capacity for micro-precision components, with capabilities in CNC machining, plastic injection, metal stamping, liquid silicone rubber, moulding and other smartphone housing-related functions. Housing refers to the phone’s casing.

Another supplier, Yuzhan Technology, has started operations at its display module assembly unit in Tamil Nadu. The Foxconn subsidiary “has begun exporting the display modules assembled there to Foxconn factories outside India for certain iPhone models", the source told The Economic Times. Rising iPhone exports from India ALSO READ: Apple steps up CEO succession plans as Tim Cook expected to leave next year The expansion of supplier operations comes as Apple has reportedly touched a record $10 billion in iPhone exports from India in the first half of this financial year -- up 75 per cent from $5.71 billion in the same period last year. Foxconn and Tata Electronics currently manufacture most of Apple’s devices in the country, but the company continues to widen its supplier ecosystem.

Aequs joins Apple’s global supply chain Among Indian vendors, Karnataka-based Aequs has been formally added to Apple’s global supply chain. The company has started trial production of MacBook enclosures and mechanical components for Apple Watches. The news report quoted a source as saying that Aequs Infra, which recently got approval from the central government to set up an electronics SEZ, has brought in its sister firm Aequs Ltd as the first tenant. Regulatory boost to local manufacturing The onboarding follows a regulatory clearance in June 2025, when the Centre approved Aequs Infra’s plan to develop an electronics components SEZ at the Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster. The 11.55-hectare zone was among only two approvals granted that cycle.