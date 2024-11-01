AO Smith Corp completes acquisition of Pureit from Hindustan Unilever

AO Smith Corporation announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Pureit, a residential water purifier brand, from Hindustan Unilever.

In July, both companies had announced that they had signed an agreement for the sale of the Pureit business in India to AO Smith, a global water technology leader, at an enterprise value of $72 million (Rs 601 crore).

“Pureit complements our premium brands in the market, and their strength in e-commerce will allow us to expand our presence in that channel,” said Kevin J. Wheeler, AO Smith’s chairman and chief executive officer, in the release.

He added, “This acquisition aligns with our strategy of adding scale and enhances our premium water treatment product portfolio and distribution footprint.”

Pureit was first launched in 2004 in Chennai, India, to provide accessible and safe drinking water to the fast-growing populations of South Asia and beyond. Today, Pureit is a leading water purification brand operating in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Mexico, and other markets, with a diversified product range across devices, filters, and spare parts.

“We are excited to welcome Pureit to the AO Smith family. Pureit’s history of providing effective water purification solutions has made them a leader in the water industry,” said Parag Kulkarni, president of AO Smith Indian Water Products.

“Our cultures align closely, emphasising innovation, best-in-class customer service, and premium products. Together, we will elevate our brand and expand our reach and impact across South Asia,” he added.