Cognizant saw 13,000 associates joining back, says CEO Ravi Kumar

Nasdaq-listed IT services company Cognizant said that close to 13,000 associates have rejoined as the company returns to growth and stability.

“The buzz around us is pretty high, and you can also see the LinkedIn traffic talking about the company. The company’s mojo is back. We have 13,000 associates who have rejoined. They worked at Cognizant earlier and now want to come back. We are also going back to campuses starting next year, in a big way,” said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar in a media briefing following the Q3 results.

The company added 3,800 employees in the third quarter of FY24. The headcount addition aligns with similar hiring announcements from other peers this quarter. However, Cognizant’s headcount has declined by 6,500 year-on-year.

When asked about hiring targets for 2025, the company said it plans to recruit on campuses but has not yet disclosed specific numbers.

Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer of Cognizant, added that in view of the growth trajectory, they will continue hiring. “If you look at volume growth this quarter, it is 3.5 per cent in constant currency growth. Of this, 150 basis points came from Belcan, while 200 basis points were organic. If we’re generating incremental revenue each quarter, we need to hire top talent from the market,” he explained.

When asked how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting the firm’s business process management (BPM) business, Kumar noted that AI is a unique technology impacting knowledge workers across all segments.

“Technologies have always disrupted repetitive, bottom-of-the-pyramid tasks, which is where BPO work traditionally sits. I believe this technology will not only disrupt the bottom of the pyramid but also impact knowledge workers,” he added.

More From This Section

At Cognizant, AI algorithms and platforms generate around 2 million lines of code annually. “The concern isn’t just for people in BPO but also for those in software coding, testing, and designing. As knowledge work becomes disrupted, more software will be written, offering unique access to a wider range of people. There are only 26 million software developers worldwide, and this will enable more people to enter the field, leading to higher productivity and lower costs,” Kumar said, explaining AI’s impact on developers.

He acknowledged that while some BPO jobs may disappear, new opportunities will emerge. Every process will incorporate AI agents, which, as they automate tasks, will create new roles. “Cognizant has a large proportion of native employees, and within the BPO domain, they reinforce machine learning algorithms. As machines generate more software, we will need people with diverse skills, such as liberal arts and sociology, to interact effectively with these technologies,” he added.