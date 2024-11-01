Reliance-Disney joint venture deal gets European Commission approval

The European Commission has approved the establishment of a joint venture, Star India, between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and BTS Investment 1, which is controlled by James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and media executive and entrepreneur Uday Shankar.

According to The Economic Times, the Commission determined that the transaction does not present competitive concerns due to the joint venture’s minimal presence in the European Economic Area and the limited market share held by the partnering companies.

The merger between RIL’s Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India is anticipated to conclude by early November, pending the final approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the National Company Law Tribunal, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A new media giant taking shape in India

The merger is set to create India’s most extensive media and entertainment group, valued at approximately $8.5 billion. According to the agreement, Viacom18 will transfer its assets to Star India, which will manage operations post-merger. Reliance Industries will hold a controlling 56 per cent stake, Walt Disney will have a 37 per cent share, and the remaining 7 per cent will be owned by Bodhi Tree Systems, a venture by Shankar and Murdoch. Nita Ambani will serve as chairperson, and Shankar will take the role of vice chairperson.

The combined entity will feature over 100 TV channels and two streaming platforms, with Disney+ Hotstar expected to retain streaming rights for the Indian Premier League in 2025.

JioCinema, Hotstar domain drama

Amid the excitement over a potential JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, a surprising twist emerged involving a contested domain name. A tech-savvy developer in Delhi preemptively registered the domain name ‘JioHotstar[dot]com’, potentially complicating plans for a unified platform.

The developer shared a message aimed directly at Reliance Industries’ executives, revealing that the decision to claim the domain was based on Disney+ Hotstar’s loss of IPL streaming rights and a potential decline in users. Anticipating Reliance’s possible interest, the developer saw a chance for strategic foresight similar to Jio’s rebranding of Saavn to JioSaavn.

In an unexpected twist, the developer’s message also included a personal appeal—requesting financial support from Reliance to fund his ambition of studying at Cambridge University in exchange for the domain name.

Soon after, the unfolding story around the Jio Hotstar domain took another surprising twist. The website was acquired by Jainam and Jivika, siblings based in Dubai, shortly after its previous owner — a Delhi-based software developer — offered to sell the domain to Reliance for Rs 1 crore.

Visitors to JioHotstar[dot]com are now greeted with a heartfelt message from Jainam and Jivika, who share their commitment to promoting kindness and positivity. Their statement reflects on a recent journey in India, where, during their 50-day summer holiday, they engaged with children across diverse communities, shared their passion for learning, taught study techniques, and encouraged young minds to dream boldly.