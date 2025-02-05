Apex Kidney Care secures FDI worth $9 mn from Swiss Blue Earth Capital

India's second-largest dialysis service provider, Apex Kidney Care (AKC), has received $9 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) from Swiss investor Blue Earth Capital AG for an undisclosed equity stake. The valuation of AKC was also not disclosed. Last May, India's largest dialysis service provider, NephroPlus, was valued at around Rs 2,000 crore when Quadria Capital acquired a stake.

As for AKC, this investment was facilitated by Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, the healthcare-focused private equity fund of Tata Capital. Last year, TCHF invested an equivalent amount in AKC through a similar equity investment.

ALSO READ: 100% FDI in insurance sector to woo more foreign players: Moody's Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner at Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II, said: “We are pleased to partner with Blue Earth Capital, our key limited partner, to facilitate a co-investment in a TCHF portfolio company."

Dr Shrirang Bichu, co-founder of AKC, said: "Blue Earth's and TCHF’s confidence in our business ethics and philosophy is a great source of motivation for our team. We remain committed to driving growth by enhancing accessibility, with a strong focus on automation and quality. We will achieve this by collaborating with like-minded clinicians and hospitals, as well as partnering with the government through public-private partnership (PPP) programmes."

Rohan Ghose, director of private equity partnerships at Blue Earth, said: "AKC has established itself as a leading provider of high-quality care to dialysis patients, a demographic that often faces significant barriers to accessing sufficient healthcare services. By focusing on semi-urban and rural areas in India, AKC addresses a critical gap in healthcare delivery.”