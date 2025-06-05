Home / Companies / News / Apollo Green Energy posts ₹44.36 cr profit, recommends 15% dividend

Apollo Green Energy posts ₹44.36 cr profit, recommends 15% dividend

With over 400 MW of solar capacity under its portfolio across multiple states, the company is targeting an EPC order book of 1 GW by 2026

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
Apollo Green Energy on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 44.36 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.57 crore 2023-24.

According to a company statement, its revenue stood at Rs 1,171 crore in 2023-24 compared to Rs Rs 726.16 crore in 2024-25.

The company recommended a 15 per cent dividend for shareholders for FY25, it said.

With over 400 MW of solar capacity under its portfolio across multiple states, the company is targeting an EPC order book of 1 GW by 2026.

Apollo Green Energy Chairman & Managing Director Raaja Kanwar said in the statement, "We are focusing on expanding our EPC pipeline and increasing our presence in emerging areas like IPP and energy storage."  With a growing order book of over Rs 3,000 crore, it stated that Apollo Green is positioning itself as a reliable player in India's clean energy space.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Apollo Green energy

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

