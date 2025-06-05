Cognizant wins two mega deals, eyes return to IT top four by 2027

Cognizant said it has won two mega deals so far in its second quarter, taking the number of such deals—worth $500 million and above—to three this year as it attempts to return to the top four IT services companies within the next three years.

The two deals won in the ongoing quarter, which ends on 30 June, are in the communication, media and technology (CMT) and health sciences business, Surya Gummadi, President, Cognizant Americas, said at a Bofa Securities technology conference on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Cognizant says winning large and mega deals regularly helping growth Cognizant had won 29 large deals worth $100 million and above last year and 17 the year before, when Ravi Kumar took up the reins. That number stood at four at the end of the first quarter, which also included a mega deal in the health sciences vertical. The Nasdaq-listed firm follows a January to December financial calendar.

“These are transformation deals, nearing a $1 billion each, dealing with renewal, expansion, and also net new. Most of these deals have a tenure of about five years,” Gummadi added. Winning large deals—mostly cost optimisation contracts in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment—is a key priority of Chief Executive Officer Kumar in his bid to re-enter what he calls the ‘winner’s circle’. Such large deals, which all major IT companies are pursuing, will help Cognizant push up revenue, gain market share, and aim for gradual margin expansion. IT services providers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (Gen AI) to unlock value in the run side of the business, enabling savings to be redirected towards transformation programmes.

“The paranoia about cost and productivity—the timing can never be better than now. I mean when you're in a slowdown, there is one way to look at cost takeout deals. When there is a high-velocity market, there is another way to look at it. This is not a slow or a high market. This is an uncertain market. So in an uncertain market, you really want to get the best value,” Kumar said in a call with analysts after the company announced its first-quarter results. ALSO READ: Cognizant Q1 net income rises 21.4%; maintains full year revenue guidance Gummadi said at the conference that while pricing is competitive, it is not irrational. “As we start infusing AI and Gen AI in projects, we will adjust the pricing models to pass on the benefits to clients. While pricing models now depend on productivity, it will eventually move to outcomes.”