Cognizant wins two mega deals, eyes return to IT top four by 2027

The two deals won in the ongoing quarter, which ends on 30 June, are in the communication, media and technology (CMT) and health sciences business

Cognizant had won 29 large deals worth $100 million and above last year and 17 the year before | Image: Bloomberg
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Cognizant said it has won two mega deals so far in its second quarter, taking the number of such deals—worth $500 million and above—to three this year as it attempts to return to the top four IT services companies within the next three years.
 
The two deals won in the ongoing quarter, which ends on 30 June, are in the communication, media and technology (CMT) and health sciences business, Surya Gummadi, President, Cognizant Americas, said at a Bofa Securities technology conference on Wednesday.
 
Cognizant had won 29 large deals worth $100 million and above last year and 17 the year before, when Ravi Kumar took up the reins. That number stood at four at the end of the first quarter, which also included a mega deal in the health sciences vertical. The Nasdaq-listed firm follows a January to December financial calendar. 
 
“These are transformation deals, nearing a $1 billion each, dealing with renewal, expansion, and also net new. Most of these deals have a tenure of about five years,” Gummadi added.
 
Winning large deals—mostly cost optimisation contracts in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment—is a key priority of Chief Executive Officer Kumar in his bid to re-enter what he calls the ‘winner’s circle’. Such large deals, which all major IT companies are pursuing, will help Cognizant push up revenue, gain market share, and aim for gradual margin expansion.
 
IT services providers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (Gen AI) to unlock value in the run side of the business, enabling savings to be redirected towards transformation programmes.
 
“The paranoia about cost and productivity—the timing can never be better than now. I mean when you're in a slowdown, there is one way to look at cost takeout deals. When there is a high-velocity market, there is another way to look at it. This is not a slow or a high market. This is an uncertain market. So in an uncertain market, you really want to get the best value,” Kumar said in a call with analysts after the company announced its first-quarter results.
 
Gummadi said at the conference that while pricing is competitive, it is not irrational. “As we start infusing AI and Gen AI in projects, we will adjust the pricing models to pass on the benefits to clients. While pricing models now depend on productivity, it will eventually move to outcomes.” 
 
The company is using AI in three ways: to unlock productivity in existing enterprises using AI; infusing AI across the tech stack of enterprises; and agentification. Most AI-led work falls into the first category.
 
Cognizant has trailed peers such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Accenture over the past few years, as growth tapered, margins squeezed, and attrition soared—a far cry from its heyday a decade ago when steady growth was its hallmark.
 
It is now pivoting on three strategic moves to regain momentum: amplifying talent by upskilling employees for future readiness; scaling innovation through platform-led growth in the AI era; and aiming to gain an edge over competitors in Gen AI. Within AI, the company is banking on higher productivity as more code is written by machines, industrialising AI, and using AI agents to improve client efficiency.

Topics :CognizantIndia's IT industryIT Industry

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

