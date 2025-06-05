Tata Memorial Centre ties up with Wipro GE to set up cancer research centre

Tata Memorial Centre has tied up with Wipro GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to establish a Cancer Research & Innovation Centre.

The collaboration aims to strengthen clinical research and academic engagement activities with the establishment of a 'Joint Working Group' to determine key project areas and a collaboration roadmap for the next five years, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) said in a statement.

"The government is adopting a strategic, policy-driven approach to fight cancer with the establishment of daycare centres, expansion of cancer care ecosystem, promoting cancer screenings and awareness programmes. However, early detection, equitable access and preventive care remain a challenge," Tata Memorial Hospital Director CS Pramesh stated.

With Wipro GE HealthCare, TMC aims to enhance clinical research and promote academic engagement to transform personalised cancer care for improved outcomes cancer care, he added. "With this partnership, we strengthen our commitment to connect every step of cancer care right from discovery, diagnosis to treatment, integrating advanced imaging technologies and AI-led solutions in the care continuum," Wipro GE HealthCare South Asia President and CEO Chaitanya Sarawate said. In India, the estimated number of incidences of cancer cases was more than 14 lakhs in 2023, he added. As per industry estimates, around 100 out of every 1 lakh people in India are diagnosed with cancer, and a report from the Cancer Registry Program states the incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 per cent in 2025 as compared to 2020.