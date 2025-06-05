Home / Companies / News / Tata Memorial Centre ties up with Wipro GE to set up cancer research centre

Tata Memorial Centre ties up with Wipro GE to set up cancer research centre

With Wipro GE HealthCare, TMC aims to enhance clinical research and promote academic engagement to transform personalised cancer care for improved outcomes cancer care, says Tata Memorial Centre

Tata Memorial Hospital
The collaboration aims to strengthen clinical research and academic engagement activities with the establishment of a 'Joint Working Group' to determine key project areas and a collaboration roadmap for the next five years, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Memorial Centre has tied up with Wipro GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to establish a Cancer Research & Innovation Centre.

The collaboration aims to strengthen clinical research and academic engagement activities with the establishment of a 'Joint Working Group' to determine key project areas and a collaboration roadmap for the next five years, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) said in a statement.

"The government is adopting a strategic, policy-driven approach to fight cancer with the establishment of daycare centres, expansion of cancer care ecosystem, promoting cancer screenings and awareness programmes. However, early detection, equitable access and preventive care remain a challenge," Tata Memorial Hospital Director CS Pramesh stated.

With Wipro GE HealthCare, TMC aims to enhance clinical research and promote academic engagement to transform personalised cancer care for improved outcomes cancer care, he added.

"With this partnership, we strengthen our commitment to connect every step of cancer care right from discovery, diagnosis to treatment, integrating advanced imaging technologies and AI-led solutions in the care continuum," Wipro GE HealthCare South Asia President and CEO Chaitanya Sarawate said.

In India, the estimated number of incidences of cancer cases was more than 14 lakhs in 2023, he added.

As per industry estimates, around 100 out of every 1 lakh people in India are diagnosed with cancer, and a report from the Cancer Registry Program states the incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 per cent in 2025 as compared to 2020.

Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre is a comprehensive cancer care centre under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta Aluminium partners with PwC India for sustainability initiatives

Premium

Cognizant wins two mega deals, eyes return to IT top four by 2027

Environment friendly coal transportation grew by 34%, says Coal India

LIC appoints Ramakrishnan Chandar as new Chief Investment Officer

Nalco clarifies ₹30,000-cr smelter expansion plan on track, not deferred

Topics :Tata Memorial HospitalWiprocancerhealthcare

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story