Apollo Hospitals targets over 15% topline growth per annum till 2030

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) is anticipating topline growth of over 15 per cent per annum until 2030, with plans to expand its presence in metros and Tier-I cities in India, according to Krishnan Akhileswaran, the Chief Financial Officer. The growth is expected to be propelled by all three segments, including hospitals, diagnostics, and digital. "We aim to continue growing at over 15 per cent topline as a combination of all three segments. By 2030, we expect to remain the largest player in all three divisions. In the next five years, we plan to increase our opportunities in metros and Tier-I cities in India," Akhileswaran shared.

On the hospital front, AHEL aims to boost volume growth across key specialties such as cardiology, oncology, and neurosciences. "These are the three areas we believe will perform significantly better in the coming year," he noted. The company's goal is to raise the occupancy rate in its hospitals from the current 66 per cent to over 70 per cent in the next financial year. As part of its expansion strategy, AHEL is set to add seven new hospitals with 2,300 beds over the next three years, with a capital expenditure of over Rs 3,400 crore planned for 2025-27.

Apollo HealthCo, the digital healthcare and omnichannel pharmacy platform, reached breakeven during the third quarter of the current financial year. The operation encompasses both offline pharmacy services and a digital platform. The quarter saw the opening of 119 net new stores, bringing the total to 5,790.

"The offline pharmacy business contributes 7.7 per cent to our margins. With HealthCo achieving overall breakeven, our focus now shifts to making the online business profitable within the next six quarters. We are targeting over 20 per cent growth continuously in HealthCo," added Akhileswaran.

"In hospitals, our aim is to achieve early teen growth. The retail segment also presents a significant opportunity. Within retail, diagnostics saw a 19 per cent growth this quarter. From being among the top five, we aim to become one of the top three. We are the largest integrated healthcare provider in the country," he further stated.