Apollo Hospitals to add 3,512 beds in four years; to invest Rs 6,100 crore

Apollo Hospitals, India’s largest vertically integrated healthcare provider, has announced a major expansion to add 3,512 beds across 11 locations in India at an investment of around Rs 6,100 crore over the next four years.

This includes a 575-bed hospital at Worli in Mumbai and a 600-bed facility on Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai.

On Saturday, the company entered into a definitive agreement to build and operate a 500-bed hospital at a premium location in Worli.

Alongside its existing multispecialty facility in Navi Mumbai and its clinic network, this positions Apollo Hospitals as Mumbai’s premier healthcare provider, catering to every healthcare need of the city’s residents.

Other projects include Varanasi (400 beds), Lucknow (200 beds), Royal Mudhol in Pune (400 beds), Sonarpur in Kolkata (270 beds), Gachibowli in Hyderabad (375 beds), Gurugram in the National Capital Region (510 beds), Malleswaram and Mysore expansion (140 beds), and Defence Colony in Delhi (42 beds).

“With our expansion in Mumbai and Lucknow, we’re taking a significant step forward in our commitment to making top-quality healthcare accessible across India,” said Suneeta Reddy, managing director (MD), Apollo Hospitals.

More From This Section

The total estimated project cost for these 11 locations is around Rs 6,100 crore, of which over Rs 1,700 crore has already been incurred for land acquisition, security deposits, and project development.

The remaining project cost, around Rs 4,400 crore, is expected to be incurred over the next three-four years. It will be funded primarily through existing funds and internal accruals.

“With each new facility, we reaffirm our commitment to providing the highest standards of treatment to our people. Our mission is to make world-class healthcare accessible to every Indian, and our expansion strategy is a testament to that promise,” said Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals.

“By bringing in leading clinicians and the finest technology, we aim to elevate healthcare standards and set new benchmarks. I am thrilled to announce this new chapter in our journey to advance healthcare for all,” he added.

The Mumbai hospital is expected to be operational in four years and is envisioned to redefine holistic health.

It will integrate advanced diagnostic screening, state-of-the-art surgical care — including cutting-edge robotics — and comprehensive high-end therapies across specialties.

These are across cardiology, oncology, gynaecology, neurology, orthopaedics and intensive care, among others.

With Apollo Hospitals’ proven expertise in these centres of excellence and a commitment to exceptional emergency and trauma services, the facility will be equipped with international-grade medical equipment and highly skilled doctors from India and abroad.

Patients will receive world-class care at accessible prices, with costs anticipated at just one-10th of those typically seen for similar treatments worldwide.

In addition to the Mumbai facility, Apollo Hospitals is also expanding its existing hospital in Lucknow to 500 beds by adding another 200 beds on the recently acquired 1.2-acre land adjacent to the current facility.

This expansion is set to be complete and operational within three years.

“For over four decades, we’ve been laser-focused on advancing healthcare practices in India. These new facilities strengthen our footprint in strategic locations, catering to the growing demand for excellence in healthcare. They will serve as touchpoints for next-generation healthcare practices and treatments that set a new benchmark in the industry, ensuring the best is within reach for all,” said Suneeta Reddy.