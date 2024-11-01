Apple India sets record revenue driven by iPhone sales, plans 4 new stores

iPhone maker Apple has set the tone for Diwali this year after it announced record India revenues in the quarter ended September, chief executive officer Tim Cook said in the firm’s Q4 earnings call with analysts on Friday.

Cupertino-based Apple’s performance was driven by robust sales not only of the latest iPhone but also the iPad—which achieved double-digit revenue growth in India, as well as in regions like Mexico, Brazil, the Middle East, and South Asia.

“We continue to be excited by the enthusiasm we are seeing in India, where we set an all-time revenue record,” said Cook.

The company plans to expand its retail footprint in India. “We can’t wait to bring four new stores to our customers in India,” Cook added.

It currently operates two flagship retail stores in India—Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai. The new stores are expected to come up in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

During the September quarter, the Indian smartphone market registered a record 12 per cent year-on-year growth in value, driven by an ongoing premiumisation trend, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint.

Apple played a major role in this value-led growth with a 22 per cent share, just behind market leader Samsung’s 23 per cent. According to analysts, Apple has “aggressively expanded” into smaller Indian cities, driving significant value growth with an increased focus on newer iPhones.

“Strong shipments of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ahead of the festive season have further enhanced Apple’s performance. As consumers increasingly invest in premium smartphones, Apple has cemented its status as the top choice for premium buyers in India, supported by its aspirational image and expanding footprint,” said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst, Counterpoint.

Apple posted an overall quarterly revenue of $94.9 billion, up six per cent year-on-year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.97. Cook added that the iPhone grew in every geographic segment, marking a new September quarter revenue record for the category, while its ‘services’ category set an all-time revenue record, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

Apple also set September quarter segment revenue records in the Americas, Europe, and the rest of Asia Pacific, as well as in countries like the United States, Brazil, Mexico, France, the United Kingdom, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Regardless, Apple’s strong quarterly results in India come at a time when the country’s smartphone market has recorded tepid volume growth at just three per cent year-on-year during the festival season. Analysts attributed this to lower spending in the mass-market segment (below Rs 25,000).