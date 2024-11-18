India's Apollo Radiology acquires reporting wing of UK's InHealth Group

Apollo Radiology International (ARI) has acquired the radiology reporting unit of InHealth Group, the UK’s largest specialist provider of diagnostic and healthcare solutions.

ARI, a unit of Apollo Hospitals Group and a premier global teleradiology provider, said that this acquisition solidifies ARI’s commitment to addressing the critical shortage of radiologists worldwide, enhancing access to quality diagnostic services across the UK and globally.

“This collaboration allows us to leverage our collective expertise including in AI, addressing the growing shortage of radiologists and creating new benchmarks for quality healthcare delivery,” said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group.

ARI is projected to report over two million scans annually, covering 24 countries and continuing to serve over 200 healthcare organizations, the firm said, adding that this collaboration marks a seamless fusion of InHealth’s expertise in providing radiology reporting to the UK’s NHS and ARI’s global reach, technical excellence, and AI-powered solutions.

Together, ARI and InHealth aim to extend reporting services across a wider network of NHS-partners in the UK, addressing critical gaps in radiology staffing and providing patients with accurate, timely diagnoses.

Sreenivasa Raju Kalidindi, chief executive officer and medical director for ARI said, “We are excited about our partnership with InHealth, reinforcing ARI's commitment to excellence and innovation in radiology. Guided by our distinguished Clinical Leadership Council, comprising leading radiologists and healthcare professionals, we ensure the highest standards of clinical governance and strict compliance with NHS requirements. Together, we are poised to address the global radiologist shortage while delivering exceptional quality service.”

This acquisition also extends ARI’s current commitment to the UK health sector. As a global exam delivery partner of The Royal College of Radiologists and a recruitment partner of NHS England, ARI has been supporting the NHS through academic and training initiatives and radiologist recruitment programs for over eight years. Through this partnership with InHealth, ARI reinforces its dedication to training, accrediting, and providing essential diagnostic support to the NHS and beyond.

Geoff Searle, chief executive officer of InHealth, said, “InHealth is delighted to be partnering with ARI. Both organisations share an approach which puts quality at the heart of all our services. We are particularly excited about the opportunity this brings to support our NHS partners in addressing the shortage of Radiologists, not only through offering an expanded teleradiology service but through a suite of technological innovations that are now possible through working with ARI.”

Meanwhile, Reddy, the joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Apollo Radiology International’s partnership with InHealth represents an essential step forward in our commitment to global health. By combining ARI’s extensive capabilities with InHealth’s deep-rooted connections and standards within the NHS, we are establishing a robust framework for timely, accurate, and quality-focused radiology services that will benefit patients and healthcare providers alike.”