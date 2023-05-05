Apple posts record quarter in India; Cook says 'incredibly exciting market'



Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, who presided over the opening of Apple’s first two Indian retail outlets last month, joined his lieutenants in mentioning India roughly 20 times during a conference call with analysts after unveiling earnings. Though the company did not mention Indian revenue in its earnings statements, reports earlier noted that the iPhone maker posted almost $6 billion of sales in the country in the year through March. Technology giant Apple saw its Indian business set a quarterly record as the revenue grew in double digits year-on-year (YoY), said the company as it announced its financial results for the second quarter ended April 1 (its financial year 2023 started in October 2022).



Cook further noted: “There are a lot of people coming into the middle class and I really feel that India is at a tipping point.” “It was quite a good quarter for us. India is an incredibly exciting market. It’s a major focus for us. I was just there, and the dynamism in the market, the vibrancy is unbelievable,” he told analysts. “Over time, we’ve been expanding our operations there to serve more customers, and three years ago, we launched the Apple Store online, and then… we launched two stores just a few weeks ago, and they're off to a great start, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi.”



The record quarterly growth in India, however, comes at a time when Apple witnessed a second consecutive quarter of declining numbers. Nevertheless, the company saw emerging markets doing well for it. Although operational in India for 25 years, the company only recently started to expand its retail footprint in the country. The Cupertino-headquartered company led in the over-$500 category or the premium segment last year, with a 60 per cent share. In a first, its iPhone 13 became the third-most shipped handset in 2022.



Cook during the analysts call said: “We were particularly pleased with the performance we saw in emerging markets and achieved all-time records in Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE, as well as a number of March quarter records, including in Brazil, Malaysia and India." Overall revenue amounted to $94.8 billion in the second quarter, Apple revealed, exceeding the $92.6 billion that, according to a Bloomberg report) analysts predicted. Though the sales fell 2.5 per cent in the period, the company had warned investors to expect a drop of roughly twice that. Quarterly earnings per diluted share at $1.52 remained unchanged YoY.



Apple’s overall market share for smartphones in 2022 stood at 4.6 per cent, with total shipments coming in at 6.7 million for the year, according to data from IDC, a market intelligence platform. Despite being nowhere near the top five overall — which is occupied by the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung, vivo, realme and OPPO — Apple has been on an incremental path towards cornering a bigger piece of the smartphone pie in India. Its India performance comes on the back of impressive growth that the company has seen in the recent past.