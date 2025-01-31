'Huge market, lots of upside': CEO Tim Cook on Apple's market expansion

Apple CEO Tim Cook has once again emphasised the company’s dedication to the Indian market. During an investor call following the company’s quarterly results, Cook shared that Apple had set a new record for the December quarter. He reaffirmed the company’s plans to expand its presence in India, stating, “We’re opening more stores there, we’ve announced that we’re going to open four new stores there.”

During the call, Cook said the iPhone was the top-selling model in India for the quarter. “It’s the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest for PCs and tablets, and so there’s a huge market, and we have very modest share in these markets, and so I think there’s lots of upside there,” he told investors.

While Apple holds a relatively small share of India’s PC market, the brand enjoys strong popularity in the tablet sector. According to a Cybermedia Research report, Apple dominates the Indian tablet market with a substantial 34 per cent share. The report further noted that Apple’s entry-level iPad 10 Series accounted for 60 per cent of Apple’s tablet shipments, reinforcing the company’s growing momentum in India.

A recent survey from Kantar revealed that the iPhone was the top-selling model in several countries, including the US, urban China, India, the UK, France, Australia, and Japan during the December quarter.

Apple’s Chief Financial Officer, Kevan Parekh, also mentioned the increasing demand from enterprises in India. He pointed to Zomato as an example, explaining that the company “has deployed thousands of Macs across their workforce to foster innovation.”

Apple Intelligence to launch in India in April

Cook also said that starting in April, Apple Intelligence , the company’s AI-powered suite of features, will officially launch in India. This marks a significant expansion of Apple’s AI offerings, which were previously limited in the country, with only a few features like the Clean Up tool available.

During Apple’s recent earnings call, Cook confirmed that the upcoming update will include support for more languages, such as a localised version of English for India. This means that users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs in India will soon have access to AI-powered tools like Writing Tools, Smart Reply, and ChatGPT integration.

Apple Intelligence, which uses Apple Silicon to deliver on-device AI capabilities, was first introduced at WWDC 2024, though it was initially available in select regions with limited features. Starting in April, Apple will expand the availability of these services, bringing new AI innovations to Indian users. Cook said, “We’re working hard to take Apple Intelligence even further. In April, we’re bringing Apple Intelligence to more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese, as well as localised English to Singapore and India.”

[With agency inputs]