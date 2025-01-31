Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Intelligence will launch in India this April, initially in English

Apple Intelligence will launch in India this April, initially in English

Initially, Apple Intelligence was only available in English (US) but later expanded to include localised English for regions such as the UK, Australia, and Canada

Apple intelligence

Apple intelligence (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has confirmed that its suite of artificial intelligence features that the company calls "Apple Intelligence" will be available in India with localised language support in April, likely as part of the iOS 18.4 update for iPhones. During the company's latest quarterly earnings call, CEO Tim Cook stated that the company is expanding Apple Intelligence to support more languages, including localised English for India.
 
"We're working hard to take Apple Intelligence even further. In April, we're bringing Apple Intelligence to more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese, as well as localised English to Singapore and India," Cook said at Apple's Q1 earnings call.
 
 
Apple Intelligence was first introduced in October last year with the iOS 18.1 update for supported iPhones. Initially, it was only available in English (US) but later expanded to include localised English for regions such as the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Also Read

Apple

Apple tops Indian smartphone market with 23% value share: Counterpoint

Starlink

Apple, SpaceX link up to support Starlink satellite network on iPhones

Tech Wrap January 29

Tech wrap Jan 29: Starlink on iPhone, XMoney launch, ChatGPT Gov, and more

Starlink

Apple enables unannounced connectivity feature on iPhone with iOS 18.3

Nvidia

Nvidia, energy stocks: DeepSeek AI triggers market sell-off; time to worry?

Key takeaways from Apple's Q1 earnings call
 
Addressing a question about Apple's performance in emerging markets, Cook highlighted strong results in several regions, particularly in India, where the iPhone was the top-selling model for the quarter. To support this growth, he said that Apple is opening four new stores in the country.
 
Last year, Apple announced plans to expand its retail presence in India by adding four more stores. The upcoming Apple stores are planned for Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. These will be in addition to the two existing stores in Delhi's Saket and Mumbai's BKC, which opened in April 2023.
 
Speaking about Apple's enterprise presence in India, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kevan Parekh, said that Apple has seen strong demand in the region. "For example, Zomato, a leading food ordering and delivery company in India, has deployed thousands of Macs across their workforce to foster innovation," he added.

More From This Section

deepSeek, deepSeek AI, AI chatbot

DeepSeek's AI restricted by 'hundreds' of companies amid concerns over leak

PremiumUnion Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's foundation artificial intelligence model in 8-10 months: Vaishnaw

Microsoft

Microsoft cloud computing biz to grow slowly amid shortage of data centres

Sridhar Vembu

Tech tycoon and former Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu reacts on joining politics

Tech Wrap January 30

Tech wrap Jan 30: Nothing Phone 3a series, Spider-Man 2 on PC, Pixel 9a

Topics : Artificial intelligence Apple iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon