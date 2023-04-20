Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it



"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail had earlier said. After the grand opening of its first retail store in India in Mumbai earlier this week, Apple today opened doors to its second store at Saket, New Delhi. Delhi's first Apple Store was inaugurated by the company's chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook at 10 am.



Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Looking to replicate what China did to Apple's business in the last 15 years, the tech giant is eyeing India's massive market with an expanding middle class to power sales growth and potentially make it a home base for the production of millions of Apple devices.



Cook also met the union minister of state for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and discussed how to further boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports. "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," he tweeted with a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.