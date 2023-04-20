Home / Companies / News / Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Delhi's first Apple Store was inaugurated by the company's chief executive officer Tim Cook today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the grand opening of its first retail store in India in Mumbai earlier this week, Apple today opened doors to its second store at Saket, New Delhi. Delhi's first Apple Store was inaugurated by the company's chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook at 10 am.
"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail had earlier said. 

Looking to replicate what China did to Apple's business in the last 15 years, the tech giant is eyeing India's massive market with an expanding middle class to power sales growth and potentially make it a home base for the production of millions of Apple devices.
Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," he tweeted with a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.
Cook also met the union minister of state for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and discussed how to further boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports.

Apple store in Saket: 5 things to know
  1. The store will have more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They will be assisting the customers in making purchases as well as training and educating them about the products.
  2. For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.
  3. Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables showcasing the company's many products and accessories. Like any other Apple store, the one in Saket will run on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
  4. The store in Saket is almost half the size as compared to Apple's store in Mumbai, but the company will pay almost the same rent. According to reports, Apple is paying Rs 40 lakh per month for its Saket store, while the company is paying Rs 42 lakh per month for its Mumbai store.
  5. Apple's Saket store reportedly takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates and signifies a new chapter to the city's rich heritage.

Topics :Tim CookNarendra ModiApple DelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

Also Read

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

Apple India: Excited to build on our long-standing history, says Tim Cook

Committed to investing across the country: Apple CEO Cook tells PM Modi

Dollar bonds of Adani Group firms inch higher post buyback announcement

Microsoft looks to buy $50 mn Foxconn parcel in Wisconsin for data centre

Heineken reports high-single-digit revenue growth in India for March qtr

Cube Highways and Infra InvIT raises Rs 5,226 cr from BCI, Mubadala

Indian operation to maintain high double-digit growth: KONE India MD

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story