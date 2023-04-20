Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

- The store will have more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They will be assisting the customers in making purchases as well as training and educating them about the products.
- For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.
- Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables showcasing the company's many products and accessories. Like any other Apple store, the one in Saket will run on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
- The store in Saket is almost half the size as compared to Apple's store in Mumbai, but the company will pay almost the same rent. According to reports, Apple is paying Rs 40 lakh per month for its Saket store, while the company is paying Rs 42 lakh per month for its Mumbai store.
- Apple's Saket store reportedly takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates and signifies a new chapter to the city's rich heritage.