Apps of World Cup sponsors see surge in downloads; Disney-Hotstar at No 1

Companies associated with the ongoing Cricket World Cup have seen a surge in the downloads of their mobile apps by consumers.

Despite all the speculation on the future of Star Disney in India and whether or not it would get into a joint venture or sell out its television business, its OTT platform, Disney-Hotstar, is having a dream run after it decided to stream all the World Cup matches free to their consumers.

Hotstar, which was ranked 16th in the pecking order of the most downloaded app across all segments in India on October 1, went up to number 7 on the opening day of the World Cup on October 5, and hit the second spot on October 8 when India played and won its first match against Australia. But it surged to the top spot on October 11 with the India-Afghanistan match, stayed there during the India-Pakistan match on Saturday, and continues to hold the top slot on Sunday.



The figures are based on Sensor Tower data collected from Android platforms across all app segments .

However, live cricket streaming content is limited and expensive. Hence, though Hotstar, which also streamed the Asia Cup, saw its pecking order in downloads zoom to No 1 in the finals on September 17 (which India won), it soon dropped to No 23 on September 27. Of course, thanks to the World Cup, it is back in the top spot now.

Meanwhile, the World Cup has had a big rub-off effect on the sponsors in the online space. Cricket betting company Dream11, and startups like PhonePe and Lendingkart face tough competition for consumer attention from e-commerce players like Meesho and Flipkart which have announced mega sale offers in the same period (they end on October 15) and have held on to their ranks amongst the top 5.



Dream11, based on Sensor Tower data, saw its ranking in the top most downloaded apps across all categories surge from 31 on the first day of the tournament to No 3 during the India-Pakistan match on October 14 and went up to the second spot on October 15th . The company, which faces many regulatory challenges, is running a contest alongside the live matches and is offering prizes. Before the matches began, it was at No 39 on October 1.

Lendingkart, an online lending platform for micro, small and medium enterprises, which is an associate digital sponsor of the World Cup, has also seen a sharp rise in its download rank. It started with a rank of 395 amongst finance apps on the opening day, going up marginally to 375 during the India -Australia match, but surged to 197 during the match with Pakistan. It continued to show an upward trend on Sunday when it was at 174.