APSEZ cargo handling grows by 11.5% to 101.4 MMT in April-June FY24

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Monday said it has handled 101.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo during the first quarter of FY24.

At 101.4 MMT, the cargo handling was 11.5 per cent higher over April-June period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal, APSEZ said in a regulatory filing.

"Growth has been observed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments -- container over 19 per cent, liquids & gas 8 per cent, and dry bulk 7 per cent," it said.

In June alone, APSEZ handled 32.8 MMT of cargo.

APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.