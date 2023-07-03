Home / Companies / News / APSEZ cargo handling grows by 11.5% to 101.4 MMT in April-June FY24

APSEZ cargo handling grows by 11.5% to 101.4 MMT in April-June FY24

"Growth has been observed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments -- container over 19 per cent, liquids & gas 8 per cent, and dry bulk 7 per cent," it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Monday said it has handled 101.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo during the first quarter of FY24.

At 101.4 MMT, the cargo handling was 11.5 per cent higher over April-June period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal, APSEZ said in a regulatory filing.

"Growth has been observed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments -- container over 19 per cent, liquids & gas 8 per cent, and dry bulk 7 per cent," it said.

In June alone, APSEZ handled 32.8 MMT of cargo.

APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

Also Read

APSEZ reports 11.5% jump in total cargo volumes in April-June quarter

APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

APSEZ cargo handling rises 13% in April YoY, credits improved infra

APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

Own a Harley-Davidson at Rs 2.3 lakh: Firm rides in with 'affordable' X440

Murugappa Group posts 24% rise in net profit to Rs 6,846 crore in 2022-23

Kyndryl aims to grow consulting business to 15% of top line by 2025

IndusInd holding co to raise $1.5 bn to fund RCap buy, increase stake

Cos operating in India must abide by local regulations: Paytm Founder

Topics :APSEZAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZCargo industry

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story