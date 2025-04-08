Arkade Developers gets redevelopment project in MMR with GDV of Rs 865 cr

Arkade Developers has secured the rights for the cluster redevelopment of four housing societies in Borivali, in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 865 crore.

The company has registered the development agreement for the project, marking a significant step in cluster redevelopment activity.

Spread over 7,084 square metres, the project is expected to yield a saleable carpet area of approximately 2.44 lakh square feet.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Borivali West recorded 1,850 new sale transactions worth Rs 3,290 crore in 2024. The average property rate in the area is around Rs 35,536 per square foot, with a rental rate of Rs 52.6 per square foot. Based on the new sale transactions, property prices in the area appreciated by about 4.88 per cent during the year.

Amit Jain, chairman and managing director of Arkade Developers, said, “At Arkade, it is our endeavour to not just redevelop buildings—but rebuild communities. This project is a reflection of our philosophy to bring people luxury homes, stronger infrastructure, and vibrant neighbourhoods. This micro market has immense potential, and we are proud to be playing a pivotal role in shaping its future.”

In February 2025, the company secured another cluster redevelopment project in Dahisar, another micro market in MMR, with a GDV of Rs 1,700 crore. That project covers 6.5 acres and is expected to offer a total saleable area of approximately 6.76 lakh square feet.