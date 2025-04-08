Godrej Properties records bookings worth Rs 10,163 cr in Q4 FY25, up 7% YoY

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) recorded its highest-ever quarterly and full-year bookings, with bookings worth Rs 10,163 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25). This is the first time the company’s quarterly bookings have crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark.

The bookings' value in Q4FY25 rose 87 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 7 per cent year-on-year. The company sold 3,703 homes, covering a total area of 7.52 million square feet in the quarter. This marks the seventh straight quarter in which GPL has achieved bookings exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

For the full year FY25, bookings grew 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 29,444 crore, surpassing the company’s annual guidance of Rs 27,000 crore. GPL sold 15,302 homes, spanning a total area of 25.73 million square feet, reflecting a volume growth of 29 per cent year-on-year. According to the company, this is the highest-ever full-year booking value and volume reported by any real estate developer in India.

Sales in Q4 FY25, typically a seasonally strong quarter, were driven by robust demand across key new project launches. These included Godrej Riverine in Noida, which recorded bookings worth over Rs 2,000 crore; Godrej Astra in Gurugram, with over Rs 1,000 crore; and Godrej Madison Avenue in Hyderabad, also with bookings exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

The national capital region, Mumbai metropolitan region, and Bengaluru contributed over Rs 10,500 crore, Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, respectively, to the company’s booking value in FY25.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, “Our sales bookings over the last three years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55 per cent. Through this, GPL has completely reset the scale of its operations and, for the second consecutive year, is the largest real estate developer in India by booking value.”

Pandey added that the company added business developments with a future booking value of Rs 26,450 crore in FY25. “Furthermore, the equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore we raised through a qualified institutional placement in December 2024, combined with the record operating cash flow we generated in FY25, will enable us to continue to invest for growth,” he said.