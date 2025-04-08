Godrej Properties Q4 sales bookings up 7% at Rs 10,163 cr on strong demand

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent growth in sales bookings to record Rs 10,163 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal on better demand for its housing projects.

The company's sales bookings or pre-sales increased 31 per cent to Rs 29,444 crore in the full 2024-25 fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

With sales bookings of nearly Rs 30,000 crore, Godrej Properties is likely to emerge as the largest listed real estate company in the 2024-25 fiscal year in terms of sales bookings.

DLF is India's largest real estate company in terms of market capitalisation.

Godrej Properties said its latest March quarter sales booking value grew 7 per cent annually to Rs 10,163 crore.

This was achieved through the sale of 3,703 homes with a total area of 7.52 million square feet.

Also Read

"This is the highest ever quarterly booking value achieved by Godrej Properties," the filing said.

This is also the 7th consecutive quarter in which the company has delivered more than Rs 5,000 crore of booking value.

"FY25 booking value grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 29,444 crore. This was achieved through the sale of 15,302 homes with a total area of 25.73 million sq ft, a Y-o-Y volume growth of 29 per cent." This is the highest-ever full-year booking value and volume announced by any real estate developer in India to date, Godrej Properties said.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said the company has "completely reset the scale of its operations and for the second consecutive year is the largest real estate developer in India by booking value." Pandey said the company would continue to invest for further growth, supported by the equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore raised through a QIP in December 2024 and the record operating cash flow generated in FY25.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

It has a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru housing markets. It has entered the Hyderabad market recently.