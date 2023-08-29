Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

Arnab Roy, zone chief financial officer (CFO) of the Greater India region at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) , will be its new CFO from January 1, India's largest automaker announced on Tuesday. He will be the CFO-designate from October 16 and will take the role of whole-time CFO on January 1.

Ajay Seth, the current CFO of the company, will step down from his post on December 31 on account of superannuation.

An MBA from IIM Bangalore, Roy has served as country and business unit CFO for the last 17 years at Maruti. According to the company, he partners "with the CEO in running the business including evaluating commercial aspers of business decision and regulatory implications".





In January 2022, he was appointed as the zone CFO for the Greater India region, covering all Schneider businesses with a business span of around Rs 22,000 crore.

"He has been involved in analysing value chains, designing distributor footprints, evaluating channel partners and deciding on optimum channel strategy," the company added.

Earlier, the company told Business Standard that it is planning to nearly double its dispatches through railways in the next three years.

MSIL had transported 335,000 units through railways in 2022-23 (FY23). That was 18 per cent of the total cars transported. In FY22, the company had transported 223,000 units by rail. MSIL will develop railway sidings at its production facilities in Manesar in Haryana and Hansalpur in Gujarat, Rahul Bharti, executive officer (corporate affairs) of MSIL said.