As silver price rally, Hindustan Zinc's plans entry into value-adds

Earlier this month, Hindustan Zinc (HZL) announced its rise to become the world’s third-largest producer of silver. Globally, the metal has been on a price rally, pushing HZL to explore expansion strategies, including value-added initiatives.

“We are exploring options in the value-added segment for silver,” said Arun Misra, chief executive of the company in a call with Business Standard last week. Misra said the company may look at segments such as silver coins and industrial-grade silver production, under the value-added category.

In line with HZL’s increased focus on silver, the company at the start of April also made a new, senior appointment. The metal producer appointed Hugo Schumann as the CEO of its silver business. Misra said, Schumann will chalk out more plans for the value-added entry and other measures to increase silver-related recovery. More details on this plan, Misra said, will be announced at the company’s next board meeting.