Home / Companies / News / Zee Entertainment to raise nearly $240 million, to use funds for growth

Zee Entertainment to raise nearly $240 million, to use funds for growth

Zee said it will use the funds to "enhance its strategic flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities in the evolving media landscape"

Zee
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zee Entertainment Enterprises's board has approved a fundraise of up to $239.6 million, the Indian broadcaster said on Thursday.

The company had two major deals - a $10 billion merger with Sony India and a $1.4 billion cricket broadcasting deal with Walt Disney - fail this year, and was forced to cut costs and reduce losses in its business to a meet key profit target.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zee said it will use the funds to "enhance its strategic flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities in the evolving media landscape".

The company plans to raise the funds through equity shares or any other eligible securities, via a combination of private placements, qualified institutions placements, and preferential issues, it added.

Amid the fallout of the deals and legal battles, Zee also contends with new competition after Reliance and Disney's merged their Indian assets, creating an $8.5 billion media behemoth.

Zee shares, which lost 4.5 per cent since the fallout of the Sony merger in January, were trading 5.2 per cent higher after the fundraise announcement.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

'Sony, Zee clash over Russia assets, cricket before India merger collapse'

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

PNB MetLife appoints Sameer Bansal as MD, CEO; to succeed Ashish Srivastava

SaaS major Zoho Corporation announces an updated 'CRM For Everyone'

Shahrukh Khan's production firm warns against fraudulent employment offers

Tech job cut: Microsoft lays off 1,000 employees from mixed reality team

OpenAI insiders blowing whistle, warn of reckless race for dominance

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Zee EntertainmentEssel Group Zee EntertainmentZee GroupEssel GroupSubhash Chandra

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story