Electronics industry sees 154% growth in hiring and skilling: Quess report

India's electronics industry has recorded a 154 per cent growth in March 2024 as compared to the corresponding period last year in overall hiring, according to research conducted by Quess Corp Limited, a workforce management solutions provider.

The research further showed that the telecom domain tops hiring demand within the electronics industry, accounting for 64 per cent of hiring, followed by lighting and automotive sectors. "In terms of geography, Tamil Nadu leads the states with a significant 33 per cent share of electronics hiring demand, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana," Quess Corp Limited said in a press release.

The research showed that the industry saw a significant deployment of women in various roles, particularly in electronics manufacturing. "Women constitute 78 per cent of the industry's workforce, reflecting a significant shift towards gender diversity and inclusion. They are increasingly employed as operators, quality assurance professionals, and in testing roles, with some companies achieving up to 80 per cent female representation," the press release stated.

The research stated that the surge in women's employment within electronics manufacturing can be attributed to several factors, such as the nature of the work, which often involves intricate assembly and precise handling of small parts, complements women's skill in dexterity and attention to detail.

In terms of job roles within the electronics industry, the research showed that several key roles are in high demand, such as Electronic Engineers, Instrumental Engineers, and Electronic Design Engineers. The average salaries for these roles range from Rs.18,000 PM to Rs.32,000 per month, while the roles typically deploy individuals aged between 18 and 30 years, reflecting the industry's emphasis on young talent.

Lohit Bhatia, president of workforce management at Quess Corp, said, "The Indian electronics manufacturing sector is on a growth trajectory fuelled by innovation and transformation. Industry experts forecast the creation of 1 million jobs by 2025–2026, and the market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2025. This growth is not only fueled by increasing consumer demand but has also received a boost from government initiatives such as "Make in India" and the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme..."

The study also revealed that flexible staffing has become the favoured employment method in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector. Another key aspect of this sector is the rise of skilling models in electronics apprenticeships, which provide practical training using industry tools and technologies. The objective is to narrow the skills gap and cultivate a pool of proficient professionals for the industry.

A key national initiative that has propelled skill development in this sector is the government's "Skill India Digital" programme. This initiative has provided training to around 1.4 million digitally proficient workers, enriching the talent pool within the electronics sector, the press release stated.